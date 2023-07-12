AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Fidelity Insurance Limited

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Fidelity Insurance Limited (Fidelity Insurance) (New Zealand) as the company no longer operates as an insurance company. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook on these Credit Ratings (ratings) was stable.

On 30 June 2023, Fidelity Insurance transferred its assets and liabilities to its parent, Fidelity Life Assurance Company Limited. Immediately after this, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand canceled Fidelity Insurance’s insurance license and Fidelity Insurance no longer operates as an insurance company.

AM Best’s procedure is for a final Credit Rating (rating) opinion to be produced in conjunction with a rating withdrawal. However, because Fidelity Insurance’s balance sheet does not contain any insurance assets or liabilities, AM Best was unable to produce a final rating opinion.

