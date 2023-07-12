WeeCare Expands BOOST Childcare Provider Support Program Across California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeeCare, the nation’s largest childcare network, today announced the expansion of its Business Operations and Optimization Support Tool (BOOST) program across California. Effective immediately, microenterprise daycare owners in Garden Grove, Palo Alto, Sonoma County and Tustin, can benefit from free access to WeeCare’s technical tools, family referrals, business coaching and 1:1 assistance. By streamlining management and marketing tasks, the BOOST program enables childcare providers to focus on quality care and maximize their business growth and earning potential.

The BOOST program waives all fees for WeeCare’s child care management app, which allows childcare providers to digitize their entire operation and run their business efficiently from their mobile devices. The easy-to-use WeeCare app automates administrative tasks, saving providers, on average, 20 hours per week. The app’s family matching technology and the program’s marketing support ensure that all the providers’ vacant spots are filled quickly. Providers can communicate with parents and guardians through the app, set up virtual and in-person tours, and use photo and video sharing features to keep families worry-free. BOOST also offers in-app attendance tracking, tuition processing and subsidy reimbursement, revolutionizing financial management for providers. Providers have the option to access a library of professionally developed activities, simplifying the process of lesson planning.

Beyond technical features, the BOOST program offers childcare owners personalized business coaching and dedicated 1:1 assistance. From expanding licenses to hiring new staff, the program meets all provider needs, unlocking business growth and boosting earnings. By leveraging these resources, participating providers will have the opportunity to care for more children, stay in the industry and create new childcare jobs, ultimately benefiting local families with increased access to quality and affordable childcare services.

Diana Beltran Diaz, owner of Cuidando y Educando Daycare in Cathedral City, shares her positive experience with the BOOST program: “ It has been incredibly helpful in finding potential clients. With the app, I can easily communicate the availability of spots for children of each age, meet the specific needs of parents, schedule tours and showcase my engaging childcare environment and activities. It gives parents the confidence to see where their children will be. In addition, BOOST supported my professional growth, and I'm excited about increased income with new enrollments.”

The BOOST program’s expansion builds upon the success of WeeCare’s pilot in Cathedral City, CA in 2022. Now, in multiple California locations including Garden Grove, Sonoma County, Tustin, and Palo Alto, the program will support nearly 100 childcare providers, benefiting approximately 1,400 families by strengthening their local daycares. Additionally, more cities will be joining the program in the upcoming months.

“ Home childcare providers serve as the backbone of the childcare industry, offering affordable, quality, and flexible care options that California families rely on,” said Jessa Santangelo, VP of Business Development and Community Impact at WeeCare. “ However, it is disheartening that these dedicated professionals are among the lowest-paid workers in the nation. With BOOST, WeeCare is deeply committed to solving this issue by empowering home childcare providers to increase their income, thrive in the industry they love, and attract new talent.”

Providers interested in the program can opt-in and learn more about WeeCare and BOOST by visiting weecare.co/provide-care/boost or contacting WeeCare at (323) 431-9223.

About WeeCare:

WeeCare is the largest childcare network in the United States, providing access to quality, affordable childcare to families nationwide. We support childcare providers in operating sustainable businesses through a technology-based marketplace and partner with government entities to improve access to care. WeeCare also helps employers of all sizes offer their employees childcare benefits. Our mission is to make childcare accessible to all families. To learn more, visit www.weecare.co and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.