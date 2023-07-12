Stride and Black College Sports Network Announce Digital Media Internships for This Fall

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) —one of the nation’s leading technology-based education companies—is partnering with the Black College Sports Network (BCSN), to give 15 high school students the chance to become digital media content creators and learn valuable career skills while they are still in school.

Selected students will be part of a paid internship from September 2023 through March 2024, gaining exposure to corporate marketing, sports entertainment, and social media experience, as well as insight into real content development processes. Students will also have access to networking opportunities with HBCU Athletic Directors and fellow interns across their state and region. The internship will result in experiences to feature on resumes or college applications, as well as the development of leadership, collaboration, and communication skills with a respected media organization.

This unique opportunity was born from Stride’s BUILD Network - Blacks for Unity, Inclusion, Leadership, and Diversity – an employee resource group which strives to enhance the diversity and inclusion of Stride employees’ perspectives and experiences while supporting employee DEI efforts across the company and focusing on strengthening Stride’s impact on the Black community.

Through BUILD, Stride will offer career coaches to help support participating interns as they move through their internship experience.

“This fantastic opportunity will give these students invaluable career skills, networking possibilities, and an experience they can take with them for a lifetime,” said Dr. Perry Daniel, Vice President of School Development at Stride, Inc, and a CEO Action for Racial Equity Fellow. “To be a part of this exciting environment is an experience like no other.”

High school students who attend a K12-powered in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida are eligible to apply for the 2023-2024 BCSN internship program. Applications are due by July 31st.

The Black College Sports Network is the first online media outlet dedicated to live coverage and broadcasting of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) sporting events on a weekly basis. BCSN is the flagship product of the JERICHO Broadcast Networks.

Interest in HBCU sports has never been higher. According to Forbes, “the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities continue to see increases in interest from students due to the strong sense of community that these institutions foster. A combination of corporate and philanthropic funding, the current political climate, and the increased focus on racial justice has bolstered this spike.”

“We are beyond excited to work with these young men and women from various Stride-powered schools,” said Roy M. Eavins, II, CEO BCSN. “These future leaders can help us see our world through their lens, providing valuable insight into the HBCU student athlete and fans in these states, and working with us to develop much needed digital content.”

