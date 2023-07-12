Seminole State College of Florida Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Provide Accessible Content to More Than 25,000 Students

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa, Inc., a leader in ed-tech solutions, announces that Seminole State College of Florida has selected YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to increase the accessibility of digital media and course content for its more than 25,000 students across six sites in Central Florida.

The institution had two other accessibility products that offered limited tools, but wanted something more robust. After deep research and analysis of vendors, YuJa Panorama was selected unanimously by leadership. YuJa Panorama will provide a comprehensive, streamlined approach to delivering accessible, engaging video and media content to learners. In addition, the platform will help instructors and course creators pinpoint and correct accessibility issues with real-time feedback and reporting. It automatically generates accessible versions of uploaded documents and provides users with customizable website accessibility profiles that can be applied to any webpage.

“We’re excited to provide Seminole State with a comprehensive digital accessibility strategy that makes it easy for instructors to create accessible content and empowers students to customize accessibility in a way that works for them,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “This enables the college to sunset disparate products and replace them with a single solution that meets the needs of instructors and students.”

ABOUT SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA

Seminole State College of Florida, established in 1965, serves more than 25,000 students across six sites in Central Florida. A full-service education provider, Seminole State has thrived by adapting to and meeting the needs of an ever-changing, vibrant community. Seminole State offers 11 bachelor’s degrees in high-demand, high-growth fields; two-year associate degrees; specialized certificates; continuing professional education; adult education and guaranteed admission via DirectConnect to UCF to the University of Central Florida for Associate in Arts graduates. For more about Seminole State, visit seminolestate.edu.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.