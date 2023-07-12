KBRA Releases Report for Stadium Revenue Bonds of Metro Govt of Nashville and Davidson County Sports Authority

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On July 10, 2023, KBRA assigned long-term ratings to the Sports Authority of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County Stadium Project Senior Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A of AA- Stable Outlook; Stadium Project Subordinate Revenue Bonds, Series 2023B of A+ Stable Outlook; and Stadium Project Revenue Bonds (NonTax Revenue Pledge), Series 2023C and Series 2023D (Federally Taxable) of AA Stable Outlook.

