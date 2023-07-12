Tour24 Completes Partnership with Access Control Provider ButterflyMX

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tour24, developer of the multi-award-winning mobile app that offers renters an easy way to tour apartments and empowers leasing teams to seamlessly manage tours, today announced a key technology partnership with ButterflyMX, creator of smart video intercoms, access control systems, package rooms, elevator controls, key lockers, and other property access technology for multifamily, commercial, and student housing properties.

Together, ButterflyMX and Tour24 offer a reliable solution to manage self-guided touring and access control technologies that empower property management teams to implement access control and appointment scheduling while facilitating safe and flexible self-guided tours within a single platform. With Tour24, prospective residents can easily schedule a self-guided tour and ButterflyMX ensures secure entry for authorized prospects by granting a virtual key that is time- and date-restricted. This means that prospects can conveniently view properties without depending on a leasing agent to grant them entry.

Georgianna W. Oliver, CEO of Tour24, says, “This partnership is the perfect synergy between integrated self-guided tours and access control technology because it unlocks a world of seamless exploration and unrivaled convenience for both property management and future residents. The fusion of the Tour24 and ButterflyMX platforms radically improves efficiency, security, and personalized experiences, empowering prospective residents to navigate with confidence and embrace the future of immersive journeys. This is a win-win for property management companies because it allows their teams to focus on revenue-generating work while also improving safety and security.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Tour24 to transform the way property tours are conducted,” said Aaron Rudenstine, CEO of ButterflyMX. “By combining ButterflyMX’s property-wide access control system with Tour24's innovative self-guided tour platform, we are revolutionizing the leasing process to make it more convenient, efficient, and secure for everyone.”

About Tour24

Tour24 is the award-winning platform provided to multifamily owners and operators offering self-guided tours. The solution provides renters easy access to self-guided tours via a custom, in-person, interactive and audio/visual tour experience. Tour24 integrates with existing technology stacks, and is the most comprehensive solution in the multifamily industry. Led by a high-caliber team of industry experts, Tour24 delivers more traffic, more tours, and ultimately more leases. The company is based in Boston and is privately held. Learn more at https://www.tour24.io.

About ButterflyMX

ButterflyMX is your complete property access solution, providing a secure, convenient, and cost-effective way to manage and grant access on the go. Empower your tenants to open doors, gates, and elevators from a smartphone and ensure they never miss a visitor or delivery. Enjoy easy installation and lower costs by eliminating building wiring and in-unit hardware. Plus, save time by integrating with popular access control and property management systems. Join the 10,000+ multifamily, commercial, gated community, and student housing properties that have made access simple with ButterflyMX.