The St. Joe Company Announces the Opening of the 75-Room Camp Creek Inn, Its Fifth Hotel to Open in 2023

The 75-room Camp Creek Inn is a beautifully designed boutique inn situated on the grounds of St. Joe’s private membership club, Watersound® Club. The new inn is just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico and the iconic Scenic Highway 30A corridor, and offers guests access to the Watersound Club collection of golf, beach, dining and recreation amenities. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 75-room Camp Creek Inn is a beautifully designed boutique inn situated on the grounds of St. Joe’s private membership club, Watersound® Club. The new inn is just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico and the iconic Scenic Highway 30A corridor, and offers guests access to the Watersound Club collection of golf, beach, dining and recreation amenities. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 75-room Camp Creek Inn is a beautifully designed boutique inn situated on the grounds of St. Joe’s private membership club, Watersound® Club. The new inn is just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico and the iconic Scenic Highway 30A corridor, and offers guests access to the Watersound Club collection of golf, beach, dining and recreation amenities. (Photo: Business Wire)

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) today announces the opening of the 75-room Camp Creek Inn, a beautifully designed boutique inn situated on the grounds of St. Joe’s private membership club, Watersound® Club. The new inn is just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico and the iconic Scenic Highway 30A corridor, and offers guests access to the Watersound Club collection of golf, beach, dining and recreation amenities.

Camp Creek Inn is a three-story boutique inn overlooking the Tom Fazio-designed Camp Creek® Golf Course and a collection of new amenities that opened to Watersound Club members earlier in 2023. The inn’s main level exudes the feeling of a member clubhouse and features two dining venues: 1936, a lounge-style bar and restaurant named in commemoration of the year that St. Joe was founded, greets guests just past the inn’s main entrance; and the upscale dining venue ANR, named in recognition of the historic tie between St. Joe and the Apalachicola Northern Railroad, offers dining room and patio seating for dinner. An outfitter shop, men’s and women’s locker rooms, and executive meeting rooms are also located on the main level for the exclusive use of guests of Camp Creek Inn and Watersound Club members and their guests.

Many of Camp Creek Inn’s 75 rooms feature balconies that overlook the golf course and amenities. The inn’s guest rooms include a mix of king and queen rooms and some larger suites. “Treat Suites” on each guestroom floor offer complimentary soft drinks, coffee and snacks to guests throughout their stay. Other services include valet parking and onsite concierge.

Adjacent to the inn and available to guests is a collection of new Watersound Club amenities, including an approximately 11,000 square foot wellness center complete with group exercise rooms, a functional fitness training room, a cardio and strength training area, and locker rooms equipped with men’s and women’s steam rooms and saunas, as well as an adult-only pool area. Other onsite amenities include eight lighted tennis courts, eight lighted pickleball courts, a hot tub, a family-friendly resort-style zero-entry pool with a waterslide and lazy river, a poolside dining venue called Bark N’ Brine that serves healthy twists on southern BBQ favorites, grass fields for sports and recreation, a half basketball court, and a teens’ lounge.

“ We’re very proud to bring a resort experience of this caliber to Northwest Florida,” says Dave Merryman, General Manager of Camp Creek Inn. “ This is unlike anything else being offered in the region in terms of the quantity and quality of amenities available to our guests. We’re excited to open our doors to guests, and I believe they’re going to be thrilled with the private, elevated experience that Camp Creek Inn provides.”

Additional Watersound Club amenities available to guests staying at Camp Creek Inn are just a short drive away. Watersound Beach Club® amenities include more than 1,000 feet of private Gulf of Mexico beachfront with complementary beach chair and umbrella set ups, two dining venues, two pools and additional tennis courts. The Greg Norman-designed Shark’s Tooth Golf Course provides another 18-hole option for inn guests and includes a clubhouse with a bar and grill.

“ This is our fifth hotel opening of the year and it delivers a very unique experience,” said Patrick Murphy, Senior Vice President of Hospitality for St. Joe. “ Being able to participate in a private club experience as a guest of Camp Creek Inn is sure to create a very memorable stay. From the golf courses to the beach club to the pools and all the other amenities, in addition to the beautiful inn itself, there really is nothing else like it.”

Camp Creek Inn is located at 684 Fazio Dr. in South Walton County, Florida. Visit www.campcreekinn.com for reservations.

Photos of the new inn may be viewed and downloaded here: https://joe.canto.com/s/VDA0I?viewIndex=0

Photos that showcase an overview of Watersound Club amenities available to guests during their stay at Camp Creek Inn may be viewed and downloaded here: https://joe.canto.com/b/QVHU6

With the opening of Camp Creek Inn, St. Joe’s hotel portfolio now consists of 1,177 hotel rooms, with one additional hotel currently under construction.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including statements regarding the opening of a new hotel. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in St. Joe’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent current report filings as well as the interest of prospective guests in the new hotel.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

©2023 The St Joe Company. “St. Joe®”, “JOE®”, the “Taking Flight” Design®, “ St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design,) ®”, “Camp Creek®”, “Camp CreekSM Inn”, “Watersound Beach Club®”, “Watersound Club®”, and “Watersound®” are registered service marks of The St. Joe Company or its affiliates.