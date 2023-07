ESAB Corporation schließt Partnerschaft mit GRI zur Förderung der Nachhaltigkeit

ESAB Corporation announced today it has entered a new partnership with GRI Renewable Industries, a global leading manufacturer of wind turbine components. The two companies will collaborate on green projects in support of their mutual commitment to running sustainable businesses, including the transition to green energy and the reduction of each company’s environmental footprint. Pictured here: Olivier Biebuyck, President of ESAB Corporation’s Fabrication Technology platform; Antonio Barbosa, CEO at GRI Renewable Energy Industries; ESAB Corporation CEO, Shyam P. Kambeyanda. (Photo: Business Wire)