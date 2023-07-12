Helzberg Diamonds Selects Zillion to Help Advance Its Digital Centric Strategy

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helzberg Diamonds, one of the nation’s leading jewelry retailers and proud member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, has partnered with embedded insurance leader, Zillion, to advance its digitally-centric strategy and wow customers with immediate insurance coverage at the point of sale.

By utilizing Zillion’s embedded insurance platform, Helzberg customers can instantly receive a one-click insurance quote at the completion of their purchase and enjoy the benefit of insurance protection while they decide. There are no forms, applications, or appraisals necessary. It’s a frictionless experience with a simple click on mobile that provides peace of mind for Helzberg customers.

“ Consumer expectations are changing, and our objective is to meet and exceed those expectations with products and services that are meaningful to our guests,” said Bill Simms, Helzberg’s Chief Strategy Officer. “ We selected Zillion over all other insurers because of their tech-forward positioning and shared belief that great organizations exceed customer expectations. Zillion is helping us accelerate our digitally-centric strategy and their instant coverage benefit complements our desire to deliver quality over everything.”

“ Our partnership with Helzberg Diamonds is truly exciting and an affirmation that what is good for consumers is good for business,” said Adam Black, Managing Director for Zillion. “ Zillion has long positioned its embedded insurance platform with the best retailers in the jewelry industry and we value the dedication those retailers have for amazing customer experiences. Helzberg takes that passion to a new level, and we are honored to be working with a preeminent forward-looking company.”

About Helzberg Diamonds

Helzberg Diamonds®, a retail and online jewelry store focused on customer service, has 170 stores nationwide featuring a wide selection of fine jewelry, including diamond engagement rings and wedding rings, precious gems and watches. Helzberg Diamonds takes pride in a legacy built on trust, knowledge, and high-quality diamonds at an incredible price. Helzberg Diamonds is based in North Kansas City, Missouri, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK/A and BRK/B). For the locations nearest you, visit Helzberg.com or call 1-800-HELZBERG (800-435-9237).

About Zillion

Zillion provides embedded insurance at the point of sale, making the experience instant and effortless for retailers and their customers. Qualified retailers can join Zillion’s exclusive partner network and offer peace of mind to customers while they shop in-store and online. Zillion’s technology platform is used by leading companies in the jewelry industry and customers are backed by insurance giant AXA XL, rated A+ Superior by A.M. Best.