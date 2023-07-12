Eyas™ Medical Imaging Brings State-of-the-Art MRI to NICUs, Revolutionizing Access for Fragile Newborns

Eyas Medical Imaging’s Ascent(3T) Neonatal MRI System Dedication at Cincinnati Children’s on July 11, 2023. (L-R) Steve Lee, VP Engineering of Eyas Medical Imaging; Stephanie Ison, Senior Venture Associate of JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund; Brian Coley, Radiologist-in-Chief at Cincinnati Children’s; James Greenberg, Co-Director of Perinatal Institute at Cincinnati Children’s; Charles Dumoulin, Professor of Pediatrics and Radiology at Cincinnati Children’s and Founder of Eyas Medical Imaging; Abram Gordon, VP Innovation Ventures at Cincinnati Children’s; Mike Venerable, Partner at CincyTech; Jon Brophy, Portfolio Manager, Innovation Ventures at Cincinnati Children’s; and Matt Storer, CEO of Eyas Medical Imaging. (Photo: Business Wire)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eyas Medical Imaging is proud to announce the first installation of the groundbreaking neonatal Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system, the Ascent3T™, within the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Cincinnati Children’s.

While the Ascent3T is not yet cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for commercial use in the United States, Eyas has selected Cincinnati Children’s to conduct research studies involving the Ascent3T Neonatal MRI System. Eyas hopes to apply to the FDA for 510(k) clearance in the near future, allowing healthcare providers and neonatal patients to benefit from this technology.

The Ascent3T utilizes a 3 Tesla (3T) magnet, providing a magnetic field strength previously unavailable in neonatal MRI systems. A 3T magnet enables a more comprehensive and precise diagnostic tool, providing healthcare professionals with detailed imaging of vital organs, including the brain, lungs, heart, and abdomen. A 3T MRI system offers unmatched accuracy in neonatal diagnostics, paving the way for enhanced treatment plans and improved patient outcomes for vulnerable infants.

The Ascent3T solves a huge access problem by allowing direct installation within the neonatal unit, eliminating the risk of transporting fragile newborns to alternate MRI locations within the hospital. Its compact footprint and innovative engineering are designed specifically for infant anatomy. Upon FDA clearance, the Ascent3T will give infants the same access and standard of care provided to adults by conventional MRI systems.

Conceived by MR physicist Charles Dumoulin, Ph.D., a professor of Pediatrics and Radiology at Cincinnati Children’s, this innovation represents a significant advancement in neonatal imaging and is set to transform the way healthcare professionals evaluate newborns. He expressed his excitement, stating, "The Ascent3T brings an unprecedented level of MR imaging and access to our smallest patients. By reinventing MRI technology, doctors can now visualize and understand neonatal health conditions using state-of-the-art MR imaging tailored to infants. It is a tremendous opportunity for better-informed medical decisions and improved neonatal care.” Dr. Dumoulin is the founder and CTO of Eyas and has a financial interest in the success of this project.

Abram Gordon, who serves as vice president of Cincinnati Children’s Innovation Ventures, which focuses on technology transfer and commercialization, added: “This is a significant technological advancement for our most vulnerable patients and validates the high level of innovation and problem-solving happening right here in Cincinnati. This new MRI solution is a direct output from Cincinnati Children’s and further evidence of the incredible people and ideas generated here in our region.”

“Eyas is the product of an international collaboration anchored by world-class innovation from Cincinnati Children's and support from Ohio's innovation ecosystem, including funding from the JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio President and CEO. “The potential for this technology - conceived, developed, and manufactured in Ohio - to improve neonatal care worldwide is another example of Ohio's momentum in research commercialization.”

Matt Storer, Executive in Residence for CincyTech and prior executive with Procter & Gamble, will take over as CEO for Eyas Medical Imaging to lead the next phase for the company, including their 510(k) submission to the FDA. CincyTech led the seed-stage financing for Eyas, helping bring this innovative technology to life. Matt has been part of the Eyas management team during the past year, driving pre-commercialization activities and fundraising efforts. He stated, “It’s an honor to work with a team that has dedicated their careers to saving babies’ lives. As a long-time resident of Greater Cincinnati, it’s exciting to see the level of innovation emerging from our area. I’m looking forward to helping Eyas Medical Imaging with its next phase of growth.”

As the first health system to install the Ascent3T, Cincinnati Children's continues its legacy as an innovative leader in pediatric healthcare. Ranked as the best children's hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune, Cincinnati Children's is dedicated to improving child health through research, education, and innovation. The addition of the Ascent3T to its arsenal of advanced medical technologies further solidifies Cincinnati Children’s commitment to delivering world-class care to its youngest patients.

The system described here is for research use only, not for use in clinical applications. This device is not cleared for use in the United States by the United States Food & Drug Administration or in any other jurisdiction by the applicable governmental authority in such jurisdiction. Therefore, this device is not commercially available in any country.

About Eyas Medical Imaging:

Eyas Medical Imaging, founded in 2014, is comprised of an experienced team of MR scientists and engineers committed to bringing the best MRI technology to babies where and when they need it. Eyas has partnered with CincyTech, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, Cincinnati Children’s, and Tesla Engineering Ltd to bring this revolutionary technology forward. Eyas Medical Imaging: Bringing MRI to neonatal patients. For more information, please visit: eyasmri.com

About Cincinnati Children's:

Established in 1883, Cincinnati Children's is a nonprofit academic health system internationally recognized for improving child health and transforming the delivery of care through research, education, and innovation. Nearly one-third of its more than 18,500 employees are engaged in research, and Cincinnati Children’s is one of the top recipients of pediatric research grants from the National Institutes of Health. With its commitment to excellence and continuous innovation, Cincinnati Children's ranks No. 1 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 listing of Best Children’s Hospitals and was recognized as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies by Fortune in 2023 – the highest of any children’s hospital. For more information about the Ascent3T and other innovative technologies developed at Cincinnati Children's, please visit: Innovation.CincinnatiChildrens.org

About JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund:

JobsOhio Growth Capital (JOGC) Fund is an evergreen, co-investment fund that invests in Ohio’s next generation of great employers and intellectual property creators. Learn more at: jobsohio.com/growthcapitalfund

About CincyTech:

CincyTech is a Cincinnati-based venture firm focused on seeding and scaling a new generation of transformational Midwest companies. CincyTech invests in founders and researchers advancing novel science, technology, or insight that change or create large markets. Since 2007, CincyTech funds have invested in almost 90 seed-stage high-growth opportunities and support an active portfolio of more than 30 companies. Learn more at: cincytechusa.com