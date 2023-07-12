Asahi Kasei Joins the Japan Hydrogen Forum to Support Decarbonization in the U.S.

NOVI, Mich. & NEW YORK & DÜSSELDORF, Germany & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asahi Kasei (TOKYO:3407) announces that it has joined the Japan Hydrogen Forum (JH2F), which was established to support the decarbonization goals of U.S. federal, state, and local governments. The company will advance activities as a member of the Hydrogen Production Committee, one of the five subcommittees of JH2F.

JH2F was established by 15 Japan-affiliated companies with hydrogen-related operations in the U.S. to support the decarbonization goals of the U.S. Activities are performed in five sectoral subcommittees for hydrogen production, land transportation, port decarbonization, power generation, and finance, supported by the Japanese government and affiliated governmental organizations such as the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC), and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI).

Hydrogen-related business is one of Asahi Kasei's "10 Growth Gears" (GG10), businesses to lead the next phase of growth in fields of focus as part of its medium-term management plan for fiscal 2024 focused on the theme “Be a Trailblazer.” Asahi Kasei is currently advancing its hydrogen-related business centered on the alkaline water electrolysis system for hydrogen production developed utilizing its experience and expertise gained with the membrane process for chlor-alkali electrolysis.

Asahi Kasei installed a large 10 MW-scale alkaline water electrolysis system at the Fukushima Hydrogen Energy Research Field (FH2R) as part of a NEDO project,1 and performed several trial operations2 since 2020. Based on the technological achievements obtained at FH2R, Asahi Kasei plans to commercialize a larger-scale alkaline water electrolysis system comprising multiple 10 MW modules through various trial operations in the ongoing NEDO/Green Innovation Fund demonstration project of “Green hydrogen production by alkaline water electrolysis system,” which was awarded in 2021.3

Through the activities in Japan Hydrogen Forum, Asahi Kasei will contribute to the establishment of hydrogen society together with various governmental and non-governmental organizations and corporations related to the hydrogen value chain in the U.S. by promoting collaboration and making proposals. Asahi Kasei will also build business in the U.S. for large-scale alkaline water electrolysis systems and their after-sales and technical services by leveraging the relationships gained across the value chain.

1 NEDO project name: “Hydrogen social construction technical development project/Hydrogen energy system technical development/Technical development concerning business model construction and the large-scale actual proof of a re-energy use hydrogen system”

2 Press release: “Asahi Kasei’s electrolysis system starts world’s largest-scale hydrogen supply operation at the Fukushima Hydrogen Energy Research Field in Namie”

3 NEDO project name: “Green Innovation Fund/Hydrogen Production through Water Electrolysis Using Power from Renewables/Technology development for increasing the size of water electrolysers, and Power-to-X large-scale demonstrations/Large-scale Alkaline Water Electrolysis System Development and Green Chemical Plant Demonstration”

Press release: “Start of green chemical plant demonstration project utilizing large-scale hydrogen production system”

Press release: “Asahi Kasei starts construction of alkaline water electrolysis pilot test plant for hydrogen production”

Information on the Japan Hydrogen Forum

Information on Asahi Kasei's large-scale alkaline water electrolysis system

