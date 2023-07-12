City of Charleston Concludes Successful Intellicheck ID Verification Pilot, Launches Permanent Program

CHARLESTON, S.C. & MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following the successful completion of its 6-month pilot program, the city of Charleston today announced a permanent ID verification program in partnership with Intellicheck, Inc., an identity validation company that provides cutting-edge ID verification technology used by law enforcement agencies across the country.

About the pilot: During the pilot program, supported by the city and Explore Charleston, 30 downtown establishments had an opportunity to test Intellicheck’s ID verification tool in an effort to eliminate underage drinking and make the Central Business District a safer place for students, residents and visitors alike.

Throughout the 6-month trial period, Intellicheck’s mobile app-based technology was used to perform more than 100,000 ID scans that identified approximately 3,400 fake or invalid IDs. As a result, these IDs were prevented from being used by those illegally seeking to gain access to late-night establishments and alcoholic beverages.

Intellicheck’s ID verification technology, which is presently used by the Charleston Police Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, has proven to be more than 99 percent accurate in authenticating IDs in under one second using existing mobile devices or point-of-sale scanners.

Moving forward: With the launch of the city’s new, permanent partnership with Intellicheck, businesses located within city limits are invited to take advantage of the ID scanning technology, which includes five mobile app licenses to be used by employees.

To view details and begin using Intellicheck, please visit www.intellicheck.com/charleston-sc-new-account/.

What they’re saying:

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg: “As this pilot program clearly demonstrates, stopping underage drinking makes King Street, and our whole city, safer. We look forward to welcoming many more local businesses to the Intellicheck program and continuing to work together to protect our residents and visitors alike.”

Councilman Michael S. Seekings: "For the last six months, we’ve seen firsthand the positive impact that can made through public-private partnerships. Together, we’ve taken great strides toward eliminating underage drinking in our community, and this is just the beginning."

Lieutenant James Byrne, Commander of the CPD’s Central Business District Division: “As law enforcement officials, our main focus is protecting our communities, and our partnership with Intellicheck has been instrumental to our efforts to combat the use of fake IDs by underage individuals. As this technology becomes available to businesses citywide, we have a valuable opportunity to prevent the tragedies that often occur due to underage drinking and create a safer environment for all."

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis: "We are very proud of the results of our efforts working with the city of Charleston, Explore Charleston, area law enforcement agencies and King Street area businesses to help prevent underage drinking. High-tech fake IDs are readily and inexpensively available to young people on the web. Unfortunately, young people don’t recognize the dangerous situation they create for themselves and others when they use those sophisticated fake IDs to access alcohol and other age-restricted products. This is only the beginning as we look forward to working with businesses throughout the city of Charleston."

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for age verification needs, fraud, and KYC. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for law enforcement and government agencies across North America, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, restaurants and clubs, financial services, fintech companies, and BNPL providers.