KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OnDeck Asset Securitization Trust IV, LLC, Series 2023-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of Series 2023-1 Notes (“OnDeck 2023-1”) issued by OnDeck Asset Securitization Trust IV, LLC. OnDeck Asset Securitization Trust IV, LLC will issue three classes of Series 2023-1 Notes, (collectively, the “Notes” or “Series 2023-1 Notes”) totaling $227.051 million.

The proceeds of the sale of the Series 2023-1 Notes will be used to fund the Series 2023-1 reserve account and the remaining amount of the net proceeds will be used to purchase fixed-rate small business loans that are either term loans or funded portions of lines of credit originated through the OnDeck platform. The Notes are “expandable” term notes such that at any time during the revolving period, the Issuer may periodically issue additional Notes, up to a maximum amount of $378.417 million, as long as certain conditions are met, including receipt of Rating Agency Confirmation.

On Deck Capital Inc., which was founded in 2006, and ODK Capital, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Enova formed in December 2020, (collectively “OnDeck” or the “Company”) operates through an online lending platform (www.ondeck.com) (the “OnDeck Platform”) to originate small business loans in the U.S. and Australia through its subsidiaries. Since its founding, OnDeck has originated over $15.3 billion in loans to over 133,000 small businesses. As of October 2020, On Deck Capital, Inc. became a wholly owned subsidiary of Enova International, Inc. (“Enova”). Enova is a publicly traded fintech company, under the ticker “ENVA” historically focused on non-prime consumer lending and to a lesser degree small business lending. The combined company continues originate small business loans under the OnDeck brand.

OnDeck 2023-1 represents OnDeck’s sixth small business ABS securitization. The Notes will be secured by a revolving pool of receivables consisting of Term Loans and LOC loans that were underwritten under OnDeck’s credit guidelines and originated through the OnDeck Platform to small businesses in the US. The transaction features a revolving period (the “Revolving Period”), which will end on the earlier of (i) the close of business on September 17, 2026 or (ii) the date on which an Amortization Event has occurred. The Issuer can prepay the Notes in full on any business day on or after August 1, 2026, the (“Series 2023-1 Permitted Prepayment Date”).

KBRA applied its Global General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure. KBRA considered its operational review of the Company, as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

