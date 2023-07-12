Immunis Releases Video Showcasing its Advanced Biotech Infrastructure

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunis, Inc., a private biotech company developing an innovative secretome therapeutic for age and disease-related immune decline, shares a video featuring the leading edge-capabilities of its infrastructure. Immunis invites everyone to learn about the significant coordination efforts of turning the vision of IMMUNA into a potentially life-changing treatment.

The video highlights Immunis’ commitment to transparency. Immunis provides an in-depth look at the company's intellectual foundation and cooperative efforts in bringing its investigational secretome to clinical trials. Viewers can get a glimpse of the company's state-of-the-art facilities, meet some brilliant team members, and hear about the carefully regulated process involved in creating IMMUNA.

As always, Immunis is devoted to ensuring safety and efficacy, as well as advancing the science and understanding of age-related disease and patient care. If you would like to hear more about Immunis’ journey or become more familiarized with the latest on aging and longevity research, please visit our website for lots of great content!

About Immunis Inc.

Immunis is a private biotechnology company developing a novel immunomodulatory secretome product for the various manifestations of age and disease-related immune decline. The investigational product line leverages Immunis’ leading-edge capabilities in secretome technology to deliver a product of all natural, all human immune modulators in their natural relative physiological concentrations. For additional information about Immunis’ Phase 1/2a clinical trial please visit: https://immunisbiomedical.com/clinical-trials/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

