Innova Partners with CoreStack to Accelerate Digital Innovation

ATLANTA & BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, has announced a new partnership with CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider. Through this strategic partnership, CoreStack's powerful cloud governance platform will be integrated with Innova Solutions' deep IT services expertise. The combined solution will enable large enterprises to gain valuable insights into their cloud expenses, maintain regulatory compliance, and uphold the highest security standards.

“Furthering our mission to accelerate client success through digital innovation, this collaboration with CoreStack empowers us to continue to be the most valuable technology partner for our clients by enabling them to optimize their cloud investments,” said Punish Malhotra, EVP and Global Head of Strategic Sales & Partnerships at Innova Solutions. “We are excited to work together as we bring these robust, multi-cloud governance solutions to clients across the globe.”

CoreStack offers a suite of multi-cloud, NextGen Cloud Governance modules that leverage AI to provide continuous and autonomous governance—for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps—through a unified dashboard. NextGen Cloud Governance helps enterprises mitigate risk, accelerate delivery, optimize performance, and innovate faster. In addition, CoreStack offers assessments based on Well-Architected Framework, as well as custom frameworks. This solution streamlines the process of evaluating, improving, and maintaining cloud workloads across all environments, including enabling auto-remediation directly from the CoreStack dashboard.

For 25 years, Innova Solutions has successfully delivered digital business transformation solutions to clients around the globe. Innova’s cross-functional team is comprised of more than 600 certified cloud engineers and supports business cases that range from on-premises to cloud, private to public cloud, or migration between public clouds. With built-in automation at every stage, Innova Solutions ensures intelligent and accelerated end-to-end migration.

Together, Innova Solutions and CoreStack will empower organizations to streamline their cloud operations, optimize costs, and drive effective digital transformation.

“CoreStack is thrilled to partner with Innova Solutions. Forging relationships with new strategic partners strengthens our ability to deliver impactful cloud governance solutions to empower enterprises,” said Suren Singh, Chief Sales & Partnerships Officer at CoreStack. “With Innova’s expertise in end-to-end cloud migration services, we are confident in fast-tracking digital transformation for our mutual customers.”

About CoreStack

CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The CoreStack portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — Cumulus, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, and Compass, a point-in-time assessment against Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.

About Innova Solutions

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Atlanta (Duluth), Georgia, Innova Solutions employs over 50,000 professionals worldwide and reports an annual revenue approaching $3 billion. Through global delivery centers across North America, Asia, and Europe, Innova delivers strategic technology and business transformation solutions to its clients, enabling them to operate as leaders within their fields.