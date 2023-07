Absolute Announces Clearance Under Australia’s Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) (“Absolute” or the “Company”) announced today that 1414364 B.C. LTD. (the “Purchaser”) has obtained a no objection notification under Australia’s Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act 1975 (the “FATA”) in connection with the previously announced acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Absolute (the “Shares”) by the Purchaser, an affiliate of Crosspoint Capital Partners, L.P. (“Crosspoint”), by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the “Transaction” or the “Arrangement”).

Following clearance under the FATA, the Arrangement remains subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close later this month.

Further information regarding the Transaction is provided in the Company’s management information circular dated May 26, 2023 (the “Circular”). The Circular is available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at https://www.absolute.com/company/investors/financials/.

About Absolute

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) is the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. Embedded in more than 600 million devices, Absolute is the only platform offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections - helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by nearly 21,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a Leader for the thirteenth consecutive quarter in the Spring 2023 Grid® Report for Endpoint Management and for the third consecutive quarter in the G2 Grid Report for Zero Trust Networking.

About Crosspoint

Crosspoint Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets. Crosspoint has assembled a group of highly successful operators, investors and sector experts to partner with foundational technology companies and drive differentiated returns. Crosspoint has offices in Menlo Park, CA and Boston, MA. For more information visit: www.crosspointcapital.com.

