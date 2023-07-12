RXO Bolsters Carrier Rewards Program with Several New Partnerships

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RXO (NYSE: RXO) announced several new partnerships that will help truck drivers save money through the company’s carrier rewards program and marketplace, RXO Extra™. The added promotions will provide cost-savings to carriers on phone plans, fuel, maintenance, tires, retail and more.

The new partnerships and discounts include:

AT&T: Discounts on several services such as $10 per month per line on AT&T Unlimited Premium and 25 percent off eligible wireless accessories

Boss Truck Stops: Discounts on maintenance, tires and emergency roadside assistance

CrossRoads Freight Card: Single-card solution with access to forecourt and back-of-the-house at major travel centers and gas stations

PrePass: Integrated bypass and electronic toll payment platform to help compliant carriers bypass weigh stations at highway speeds

WEX Capital: Invoice factoring to help manage cash flow and pay for operating expenses without creating debt

“We’re pleased to add several new partnerships to our online marketplace, including AT&T, Boss Truck Stops, CrossRoads Freight Card, PrePass and WEX Capital. Our goal with RXO Extra is to provide ample opportunities for our carriers to save time and money,” said Lou Amo, president of RXO’s truck brokerage business. “Carriers and drivers are focused on driving, and we want to make their jobs easier by streamlining opportunities to save.”

The new offerings are easily accessible on RXO Extra, an online marketplace with incentives to help carriers save money and grow their businesses. This is the third time this year RXO has expanded its carrier rewards program. Last month, the organization announced a partnership with Simplex Group, a leading provider of DOT safety compliance, permitting and taxes, commercial trucking insurance and ELD services for transportation companies.

To learn more about RXO Extra and the new discounts and services added to the marketplace, visit rxo.com/rxo-extra.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO's proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.