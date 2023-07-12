Calix Market Activation Video Series Earns Cablefax FAXIE for Best ‘Content and Sponsored Marketing Campaign,’ Enabling Marketers To Launch 65 Percent Faster

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced today that its latest series of customizable market activation videos has once again been honored for enabling Calix customers to achieve marketing excellence. The video series, starring comedian Gerry Dee, is recognized as the best “Content and Sponsored Marketing Campaign” in public relations and marketing by The FAXIES, presented by Cablefax. Calix also received an honorable mention for “Use of Video or VR/AR” in audience engagement and experience.

The video series is available to Calix customers as part of the award-winning Calix Market Activation (Market Activation) program. These highly engaging and funny videos, which recently won a Digiday Video & TV award, convey the value of Calix SmartLife™ managed services like cybersecurity, social media monitoring, and community-wide Wi-Fi. Increasingly, Calix customers are adopting such services on the Calix broadband platform to differentiate their brands beyond speed and price.

The Market Activation program allows any size broadband service provider (BSP) to run sophisticated marketing campaigns that promote the value they deliver in their communities. New creative assets are uploaded to the Market Activation program for immediate use each time Calix expands its growing managed services ecosystem. All BSPs need to do is add their logo and brand voice. This enables them to go to market with new services 65 percent faster while securing an edge against any competitor—even those with much larger marketing budgets.

The Market Activation program has evolved over the past six years from 1-1 consultations to a robust marketing enablement program—complete with brand evolution workshops and access to thousands of customizable go-to-market creative assets. Today, it supports BSPs in reshaping their value propositions and establishing distinctive brand identities. The program now includes three tools for BSPs to actively market their Wi-Fi and managed services: the Electronic Content Builder (ECB), the Market Activation Video Editor (MAVE), and the Calix Web Builder.

Broadband leaders across North America are leveraging the Market Activation program to quickly launch differentiated managed services that grow their business, engage subscribers, and deliver more value to their communities. For example:

Highline leveraged creative assets in the ECB to achieve 56 percent subscriber growth. Broadband leader Highline leverages the ECB’s customizable creative assets, together with support from Calix Customer Success Services, to save significantly on the cost to market their new managed services in Colorado, Georgia, and four other states. This was critical in growing their subscriber base 56 percent in 2022.

Broadband leader Highline leverages the ECB’s customizable creative assets, together with support from Calix Customer Success Services, to save significantly on the cost to market their new managed services in Colorado, Georgia, and four other states. This was critical in growing their subscriber base 56 percent in 2022. Tularosa used the MAVE to supercharge social engagement . The MAVE enables New Mexico-based Tularosa Communications to easily personalize the Gerry Dee videos to share across their social channels. By investing just $36 for a two-week Facebook ad campaign leveraging the videos, the BSP drove a 31 percent increase in service upgrades.

The MAVE enables New Mexico-based Tularosa Communications to easily personalize the Gerry Dee videos to share across their social channels. By investing just $36 for a two-week Facebook ad campaign leveraging the videos, the BSP drove a 31 percent increase in service upgrades. City of Pharr saved thousands of dollars promoting their Wi-Fi service with Calix Web Builder. With the new Calix Web Builder, BSPs can launch captivating websites at a fraction of the cost of starting from scratch. They can personalize pre-designed page templates that install in under five minutes, resulting in significant savings of $2,500-$5,000 per page. The City of Pharr in Texas partnered with Calix to revamp their website for the TeamPharr.Net broadband launch. The Calix Web Builder saved them time and money and boosted signups as they moved from one of the worst-connected cities to one of the best in less than two years.

In October, at the 18th annual innovation and customer success conference, Calix ConneXions, the company will unveil a new slate of videos starring Gerry Dee.

“We launched the Market Activation program in 2017 because we understand that many of our customers must do a lot with a little,” said Matt Collins, chief commercial operations officer at Calix. “Through this program, we ensure that vision and devotion to the subscriber experience, not budget size, determine broadband market winners. Six years later, we have worked with hundreds of BSPs to define their brands by the unique subscriber experiences they now offer, using our platform and support. This recognition from The FAXIES further proves that broadband business success is driven by personalized brand experiences.”

Learn how else the Market Activation program supports BSPs as they elevate their brands and grow their businesses.

