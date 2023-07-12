DirectDefense, Inc. and SCADAfence Partner to Enhance Industrial Cybersecurity and Safeguard OT Networks in the Era of IIoT

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DirectDefense, Inc., a leading information security services company, today announced its partnership with SCADAfence, the global technology leader in OT & IoT cybersecurity. The SCADAfence Platform enables critical infrastructure and manufacturing organizations with complex Operational Technology (OT) networks to embrace the benefits of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) by reducing cyber risks and mitigating operational threats.

With the rise of the IIoT, OT devices are becoming more interconnected, allowing for enhanced automation and remote monitoring. While these technologies offer operational optimization and cost-cutting benefits, they also increase connectivity and complexity, making OT networks vulnerable to cyber-attacks and human error.

The traditional approach of relying on network segmentation or isolation for security is no longer effective due to the interconnectedness of OT, IT, and other networks. Traditional OT security projects, which involve initial assessment, architectural design, and implementation of security measures, leave the network exposed to risks for extended periods.

“Amid the escalating challenges presented by the proliferation of connected devices, managing and securing IIoT environments has grown increasingly complex,” stated Jim Broome, president and CTO of DirectDefense. “For organizations operating in manufacturing and critical infrastructure industries, where a mere five-minute factory shutdown necessitates involvement from the CEO and could lead to millions of dollars in revenue loss or supply chain disruption, the stakes are unbelievably high. This partnership combines SCADAfence's robust ICS/SCADA network security with our 24x7 SOC and Connected Systems support, empowering organizations to fortify their security posture and enhance their ability to withstand cyber threats.”

The SCADAfence Platform addresses the pressing challenge of securing ICS/SCADA networks. By leveraging advanced algorithms, machine learning, and AI, it automatically discovers assets, detects anomalies, and identifies security risks that can compromise the availability and reliability of OT networks. The platform enables enhanced security assessment by automating risk analysis and generating detailed reports. It also facilitates efficient architecture design through accurate network visibility and insights into traffic patterns. Ongoing monitoring reduces the risk of cyber-attacks and minimizes incident response time, ensuring the continuous protection of industrial networks and assets at an affordable cost.

“Early implementation of SCADAfence can significantly mitigate risks and facilitate the assessment, design, and implementation of OT cybersecurity processes,” stated Paul Smith, CTO at SCADAfence. “Protecting and securing OT environments from emerging threats has become a key priority for the industrial sector. We are excited to partner with DirectDefense to equip businesses with the tools and expertise needed to navigate the complexities of IIoT and ensure the secure operation of their industrial systems.”

About SCADAfence

SCADAfence is the global technology leader in OT & IoT cyber security. The SCADAfence platform enables organizations with complex OT networks to embrace the benefits of industrial IoT by reducing cyber risks and mitigating operational threats. The platform provides full coverage of large-scale networks, offering best-in-class detection accuracy, asset discovery and governance with minimal false-positives. SCADAfence delivers proactive security and visibility to many of the world's most complex OT networks. SCADAfence enables organizations in manufacturing, building management and critical infrastructure industries to operate securely, reliably and efficiently. More information can be found at: www.scadafence.com and http://www.linkedin.com/company/scadafence.

About DirectDefense, Inc.

DirectDefense provides enterprise risk assessments, penetration testing, ICS/SCADA security services, and 24/7 managed security services for companies of all sizes. Focused on building security resiliency, the firm offers comprehensive security testing services with specialization in application security, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and compliance assurance testing. Its team of highly talented consultants has worked with the majority of the Fortune 100 companies, in industries such as power and utility, gaming, retail, financial, media, travel, aerospace, healthcare, and technology. More information can be found at: www.directdefense.com.

