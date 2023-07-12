ActiveViam and The Tonic Consultancy join forces to deliver innovation and efficiency to risk management in financial institutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ActiveViam, a leading provider of advanced analytics and decision-making solutions for financial institutions is excited to announce an official partnership with The Tonic Consultancy (Tonic), an expertise-led capital markets consultancy specializing in complex, large-scale transformation programs across a set of high-growth domains.

This strategic alliance leverages the expertise of both companies, combining ActiveViam’s market-leading technology with Tonic’s Implementation services to accelerate and optimize the delivery of innovative solutions to financial institutions across the UK, Europe and the U.S. As part of the partnership, Tonic will act as transformation and implementation partner, augmenting ActiveViam's team with experienced transformation and data practitioners to help clients accelerate the optimal definition and implementation of their solutions.

The partnership will combine the strengths of both organizations in addressing the growing demand for cutting-edge analytics and decision-making solutions in the financial sector. Tonic's extensive domain expertise across collateral management, post-trade, inventory management, market risk and XVA, as well as its deep transformation and data expertise in vendor selection, vendor target operating models and implementations complement ActiveViam's expertise in providing powerful analytics solutions for financial institutions across many of the same domains.

"ActiveViam’s robust and flexible risk analytics platform and Tonic’s focus on transformation programs and systems implementation provide the right combination of proven technology and outstanding support to any financial institutions wishing to implement best practices in areas such as collateral management, inventory analytics, credit and market risk,” said Kathy Perrotte, CEO and Founder of ActiveViam.

Chris Watts, CEO and Co-Founder of The Tonic Consultancy said, “We’re delighted to partner with ActiveViam to help accelerate and optimize the delivery of its technology solutions to its growing client base. We have strong crossover in both our domain coverage and market vision. We look forward to a long-term partnership which combines the transformation and domain expertise of Tonic with the technology expertise of ActiveViam to the benefit of ActiveViam’s customers.”

About The Tonic Consultancy

Tonic is an expertise-led Capital Markets consultancy, formed in 2018.

We leverage genuine expertise across the front-to-back trade lifecycle to provide a superior service model for our clients, accelerating business objectives and financial growth, via long-term, trusted partnerships.

We are a team of transformation specialists, with deep expertise across domains, regulations and market vendors. We customize and accelerate end-to-end solutions that support any client need, capturing the complexities of the financial markets and our clients’ bespoke set-up.

Our global client base includes dealer banks, major custodians, buy-side firms, digital firms (crypto, tokenization and DLT) and technology vendors.

For more information please visit https://www.thetonicconsultancy.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ActiveViam

Founded by a group of industry experts, ActiveViam understands the data analytics challenges faced by financial institutions across trading desks, risk, and compliance. That is why we pioneered the use of high-performance analytics in finance, helping the largest investment banks, asset managers and hedge funds make better decisions, explain results with confidence, and simulate the impact of their decisions. We are not generalists.

Our mission is to deliver train-of-thought analysis on terabytes of data in the most cost-effective way so our customers can explain their results with confidence and model the scenarios that will optimize their business. We are a pure player specializing in risk data analytics for one of the fastest-moving and most regulated industries with a presence in the world’s leading financial marketplaces – London, New York, Singapore, Sydney, Hong Kong, Paris and Frankfurt.

For more information please visit: www.activeviam.com or follow us on LinkedIn.