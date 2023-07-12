TA and Evercore Enter Third Year of Partnership to Promote Diverse Representation in Private Equity and Investment Banking

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TA, a leading global private equity firm, and Evercore, a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm, recently launched the third year of TA-CORE. The TA-CORE program is designed to promote greater diversity within the private equity and investment banking industries by recruiting, training and providing career opportunities to young professionals from historically underrepresented racial and ethnic groups. Participants selected for the program benefit from more than five years of experience at Evercore and TA, enabling them to build subject matter expertise in an entrepreneurial environment, gain exposure to marquee transactions and foster their professional networks.

To be considered for TA-CORE, interested undergraduates must first participate in Evercore’s Summer Analyst Internship Program. During this program, participants are invited to learn about TA and the private equity industry through a series of learning sessions and networking activities, supplementing their internship experience.

Once accepted as a full-time Evercore Analyst, candidates apply and interview for TA’s three-year Associate Program, set to begin after their two-year commitment to Evercore. As Associates at TA, selected individuals would be involved in all stages of the firm’s investment process, including deal origination, deal execution and portfolio work within one of TA’s five core industries.

“We launched TA-CORE to diversify the hiring pipeline within the investment banking and private equity industries,” said Evercore Senior Managing Director Naveen Nataraj. “It is exciting to lead a program that empowers the next generation of finance leaders by cultivating an environment where all professionals feel unequivocally supported. This year, we look forward to building on the success of TA-CORE and further establishing pathways to success for our participants.”

Since the program’s 2021 launch, interest has steadily increased. To date, three TA-CORE participants have been selected to join TA as Associates in 2024 and 2025, following their two-year placement with Evercore.

“Besides the strong emphasis on the Associate Program and the unique position in the private equity industry with a focus on scaling companies' growth, TA's greatest asset is its people—everyone at TA, from HR to the investors, is outstanding,” said Pedro Saltos, a TA-CORE participant selected in 2022. “TA is a community full of brilliant, empathetic, driven and inspiring individuals. I could not be more grateful for the opportunity of joining the team!”

“At TA we believe that diversity is core to our success, and critical to reaching our full potential as a firm,” said Jason Werlin, a Managing Director at TA and co-head of TA’s North American Technology Group. “Fostering a culture of inclusion is proven to further workplace innovation, enhance creativity and lead to better business. Through TA-CORE we aim to provide young talent from underrepresented groups with the knowledge and experience needed to succeed and thrive as private equity professionals. We are proud of the program’s positive impact thus far and are excited to welcome the first class of TA-CORE Associates to the firm in 2024.”

TA and Evercore are equal opportunity employers committed to diversity and inclusion. The firms are pleased to consider all qualified applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, protected veteran status, Aboriginal/Native American status or any other legally protected factors.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries—technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has over 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier independent investment banking advisory firm with 2,100 employees and a global presence in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders—including mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, restructuring and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, and delivers equity research, equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.