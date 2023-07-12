Kontrol Technologies Adds New Emission Analytics Customer

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) (“Kontrol” or the “Company”), has been selected by a Customer to provide emission and analytics solutions in the activated carbon market.

“Our emission business continues to attract customers in highly regulated industries where growth is driven by compliance with Government mandates,” says Paul Ghezzi, CEO Kontrol Technologies. “Our expertise in delivering precise emission measurement, monitoring and analytics makes us well positioned to continue our growth in these markets.”

The Customer operates as an activated carbon supplier with specialization in providing various types of filter media in water and wastewater treatment, gas purification and other industries. For industry competitive purposes the Customer will not be named.

Corporate Update

The Company is investigating a potential patent infringement against its BioCloud technology by certain competitors in the marketplace. The Company will protect its patents and technology for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company has previously announced 2 patents issued for its BioCloud technology with a third patent pending.

Since January 2023, the Company has reduced its debt obligations by approximately $4 million as it continues to manage its balance sheet prudently. The Company remains in compliance with its secured lender and is generating positive EBITDA (earnings before interest taxes and depreciation).

Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides solutions and services to its customers to improve energy management, monitor continuous emissions and accelerate the sustainability of all buildings.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

