World Renowned Retailer JCPenney to Carry KimChi Chic Beauty Product Assortment

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, JCPenney will launch an assortment of products from KimChi Chic Beauty in 609 of its United States stores.

KimChi Chic Beauty is proudly known as a cruelty free beauty line. Kim Chi is internationally known for being a fabulous drag queen, performer, Instagram sensation with 1.9 million followers, and tv personality best known for being a finalist on Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Featuring a lineup of highly sought-after products like the Puff Puff Pass Setting Powder, Spinning Hearts Love eyeshadow palettes, Marshmallow Butter Lippies, and more, this collection offers an attractive range with prices ranging from $9 to $28. Renowned for its affordability and user-friendly nature, the KimChi Chic Beauty brand boasts a diverse fan base. At the heart of the brand lies the belief that your face serves as a canvas for artistic expression, and makeup should be accessible to all.

KimChi Chic Beauty is part of Bespoke Beauty Brands, LLC launched by Toni Ko, a serial entrepreneur who graced the cover of Forbes, “Richest Self-Made Women” issue in 2016. After starting affordable beauty brand NYX Cosmetics in 1999, she then sold it to L'Oréal in 2014, as one of the largest beauty acquisitions in history.

“Ever since I created KimChi Chic Beauty, me and my team are so proud of the fact that we have created an all-inclusive and cruelty-free beauty brand. We make products for folks from various walks of life at an affordable price point. I grew up shopping at JCPenney and it's thrilling to be able to expand our brand further into different shops here in the US. Great makeup should be easily accessible to everyone, right? So everyone, don’t hesitate! Spice up your life with our amazing array of cosmetics!” says brand founder KimChi.

To learn more about KimChi Chic Beauty visit kimchichicbeauty.com.

ABOUT KIMCHI CHIC BEAUTY:

ABOUT JCPENNEY:

JCPenney is the shopping destination for America’s diverse, working families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrated 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney’s Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.