Resilient Hydrogen and Haffner Energy Join Forces in Development of Renewable Hydrogen and Gas Projects in Europe

Haffner Energy (Paris:ALHAF), designer and equipment supplier of innovative decarbonization solutions from residual biomass for mobility, industry and local authorities, and Resilient Hydrogen, green hydrogen project development company, have signed a cooperation agreement for the deployment of projects based on Haffner´s carbon-negative technologies, initially in Europe.

The joint ambition of the two companies is to provide competitive decarbonization solutions combining Haffner Energy's technologies to produce renewable hydrogen, synthetic gas (syngas) and its derivatives including Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and methanol from residual biomass, and Resilient Hydrogen's expertise in the management of international green hydrogen projects.

The aim of this partnership is to support clients in industry and heavy mobility in their energy transition, relying on Resilient Hydrogen's market network, with several projects already identified, notably in Scandinavia and in Iberia.

Marc RECHTER, CEO of Resilient Hydrogen and co-founder of the Resilient Group, says: “We see a substantial and rapid growth for green hydrogen and syngas, as well as derivative products such as green bio-methanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Through this cooperation with Haffner Energy, we will be able to match our projects pipeline with Haffner Energy’s game-changing technologies. This technology is commercially available right now, and we welcome questions and requests from companies that want to lead the development within their industry.”

Philippe HAFFNER, Co-Founder and CEO of Haffner Energy, says: “We are proud to bring to Resilient Hydrogen our unique solutions for the production of affordable renewable hydrogen, syngas and its derivatives. This collaboration will also enable us to accelerate the deployment of our carbon-negative technologies in Europe and internationally”.

About Resilient Hydrogen

Resilient Hydrogen, the European trailblazer in the evolving Green Hydrogen industry and derivative products such as green bio-methanol, ammonia and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), embarked on its journey in 2021, building on the extensive hydrogen focused activities of Resilient Group since 2017. Specialising in the heavy-duty mobility sector, and industrial decarbonization, we leverage deep-rooted expertise in technology, engineering, finance, research and innovation and policy disciplines to create safe, reliable, and economically viable green hydrogen solutions through Hydrogen Hubs that fuel the future of transport and industrial decarbonization.

About Haffner Energy

A listed family company co-founded and co-directed by Marc and Philippe Haffner, and a key player in the energy transition for 30 years, Haffner Energy designs and supplies innovative decarbonization solutions for mobility, industry and local authorities. Its technology, based on residual biomass and organic waste thermolysis and protected by 15 patent families, enables customers to produce renewable hydrogen and syngas, as well as other green energies such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and methanol.