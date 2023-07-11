IMT’s DeadDrop Labs Achieves AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner Status

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeadDrop Labs (DDL), an Integrated Media Technologies (IMT) Company, announced today it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). Reaching Advanced status demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional cloud solutions and services to AWS customers. This achievement underscores DDL’s strong focus on integrating cutting-edge media technologies with innovative, secure, and scalable AWS cloud solutions.

The AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status is an acknowledgement of DDL’s expertise, technical proficiency, and proven track record in building, deploying, and managing applications on AWS. This status is only granted when a stringent list of requirements is met, including comprehensive assessments of cloud infrastructure, architecture, security practices, and customer satisfaction.

With its new Advanced Tier Services Partner status, DDL joins an elite group of AWS partners, reflecting its ability to deliver superior cloud solutions that drive business growth, efficiency, and digital transformation for clients across the visual effects (VFX), animation and media production industries. This distinction validates the company’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its commitment to delivering best in class cloud solutions at the highest level.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner,” said DeadDrop Labs President, Bert Silva. “This achievement demonstrates our dedication to providing our clients with exceptional cloud solutions and validates the hard work and expertise of our team. We look forward to leveraging our Advanced Tier Services Partner status to continue delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions that enable our clients to thrive in the digital cloud era.”

"As the parent company to DDL, achieving the AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status is a testament to IMT’s commitment to harnessing the full potential of AWS's best in class cloud services. IMT’s Engineering and DevOps team was able to accelerate the completion of several certifications to reach this milestone, enabling us to deliver unparalleled solutions and transformative experiences to our partners and clients,” said IMT’s President, Systems Integration, Jason Kranitz.

As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, DDL gains access to an extensive range of engineering, training, and certification resources. The collaboration strengthens DeadDrop Labs and IMT’s ability to offer clients a broad range of innovative cloud solutions across the media & entertainment industry, from artists and creators to distributors across the globe.

About DeadDrop Labs (DDL)

DeadDrop Labs, an Integrated Media Technologies Company, works with production and postproduction houses, VFX, Animation and Video Game studios enabling producers, directors, and digital artists to get the best performance out of their technology. DDL’s AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner Certified team helps customers harness the power, flexibility, and cost efficiencies of the AWS Cloud for their specific needs. For more information about DeadDrop Labs, visit https://deaddroplabs.com/

About Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT)

IMT is a leading provider of cutting-edge media technologies. With a customer-centric approach and a team of highly skilled engineers, IMT delivers transformative cloud solutions that enable creative teams to achieve new levels of efficiency, flexibility, and scale. For more information about IMT, visit www.imtglobalinc.com