Procurant Becomes GS1 Solution Partner

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procurant, a cloud-based software company transforming the retail food supply chain, has become a silver member of the GS1 US Solution Partner Program. The designation signifies a commitment to delivering services and solutions related to GS1 Standards.

GS1 US® is an information standards organization that brings industry communities together to improve supply-chain business processes. The GS1 System of Standards, the most widely used information standards in the world, uniquely identifies products, services, assets and locations worldwide to support supply chain visibility and efficiency. The GS1 US Solution Partner Program facilitates the implementation of GS1 Standards by connecting users with solution providers that have proven standards expertise.

Procurant offers retail grocers, foodservice organizations and their perishable goods suppliers a cloud-based software platform and mobile applications for food safety and procurement.

“GS1 is a great organization that plays an important role across the network of companies interacting throughout the retail supply chain. Our partnership with GS1 reinforces our commitment to helping our customers meet new traceability and food safety standards, break down silos of inefficiency and bring safe, fresh products to market,” said Kevin Brooks, Chief Revenue Officer, Procurant.

For more information on the GS1 US Solution Partner program, please visit https://www.gs1us.org/what-we-do/partners.

About Procurant

Procurant is transforming the global food supply chain with technology to reduce waste, increase visibility, improve food safety and digitize business from production to consumption. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glprop.com), a leading global investment manager and business builder in logistics, real estate, infrastructure, finance and related technologies.