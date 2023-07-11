Messagepoint Enters into Strategic Partnership with Newbold Advisors

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Messagepoint Inc. announced today that it has signed Newbold Advisors as a referral partner for its customer communications management (CCM) solution. Newbold Advisors provides business, technology and staffing consulting and professional services to the mortgage servicing sector and will introduce Messagepoint to clients looking to improve borrower communications operations and experiences.

“Messagepoint provides a powerful solution for addressing the key issues relating to inefficiency, slow change cycles and outdated borrower communications for mortgage servicers today,” said Newbold partner Michael Wade. “The ability to accelerate time to market, improve the quality of communications and centrally manage content for all channels from one intelligent content hub is a game changer for mortgage servicing organizations.”

Many mortgage servicers are challenged by long authoring and change cycles for critical borrower correspondence due to existing constraints with legacy platforms, as well as a heavy reliance on IT and third-party service providers to code content changes. These communications are also subject to strict regulatory requirements, which add acute time pressures and operational complexity, particularly for large mortgage servicing teams that manage loans involving multiple states and mortgage origination clients. By modernizing communications systems to move away from code-intensive solutions, both servicers and their print partners can reduce costs and accelerate processes.

With its patented variation management capabilities, Messagepoint’s cloud-native, AI-powered CCM solution makes it easy for business teams to manage borrower communication variations that incorporate regional or brand differences. In addition, by empowering business teams with no-code approaches to authoring, updating and managing content directly, mortgage servicers can significantly reduce their reliance on IT and third-party service providers. This reduces time to market for new or updated communications from weeks down to hours, enabling teams to adapt quickly to regulatory or market changes.

“Messagepoint’s unique focus on content gives mortgage servicers a more intelligent way to manage their borrower communications, resulting in rapid and significant improvements in operational efficiency, speed and the quality of communications,” said Steve Biancaniello, founder and CEO of Messagepoint.

Messagepoint’s intelligent SaaS-based content hub is used by leading financial services, insurance, healthcare and service organizations to create and manage highly personalized customer communications for print and digital channels. Messagepoint is recognized as a leader in the customer communications space by industry analysts and has been awarded three patents for its AI-powered platform. The organization recently announced the addition of generative AI capabilities to its platform, enhancing the Assisted Authoring capabilities in Messagepoint to offer suggested content rewrites to address content issues related to sentiment, reading levels and brand alignment.

For more information, contact Messagepoint at info@messagepoint.com.

About Messagepoint

Messagepoint is a leading provider of customer communications management software. Only Messagepoint harnesses AI-powered Content Intelligence to automate and simplify the process of migrating, optimizing, authoring and managing complex customer communications for non-technical (business) users. Customers rely on its award-winning platform to consistently deliver exceptional, highly personalized customer communications across all platforms and channels. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com.

About Newbold

Newbold Advisors, LLC is a national consulting and professional services company serving institutional clients in the private sector.

The firm’s mission is to deploy qualified mortgage lending professionals at competitive rates to achieve tangible results. Our goal is to earn every client’s trust by delivering results with integrity. For more information, visit https://newboldadvisors.com/mortgage/.