Covenant Health and Urgent Care Group Form Partnership to Provide Urgent Care Services in Knoxville and East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covenant Health and Urgent Care Group (UCG) announced a newly-formed joint venture, Covenant Health Urgent Care. This strategic partnership supports both organizations' commitment to providing fast, friendly, and affordable healthcare in East Tennessee.

Covenant Health Urgent Care centers will offer on-demand, convenient care from 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days per week. Each location will be fully equipped with onsite X-ray imaging, lab services, COVID-19 testing, and illness and injury care.

“Covenant Health’s strategy continues to focus on providing the right care at the right time and place for the people of our region, and the focus to expand convenient care is another investment to that end,” said Jim VanderSteeg, Covenant Health’s President and CEO. “We are committed to being a trusted, valued health partner, which is why Covenant Health is entering the Urgent Care space.”

“Urgent Care Group looks forward to collaborating with Covenant Health to provide convenient and affordable urgent care services to East Tennessee, 7 days per week,” said David Maloney, CEO. “We are pleased to expand the delivery of high-quality urgent care to our home state of Tennessee.”

The first Covenant Health Urgent Care center will be located in Covenant Health South, a newly constructed, free-standing medical facility in South Knoxville, located at the corner of Chapman Highway and Mountain Grove Drive at 7625 Chapman Highway, Suite 107, Knoxville, TN 37920. In addition to urgent care, the Covenant Health South campus includes primary care, cardiology, women’s health, imaging, rehabilitation, and other specialties.

About Covenant Health

Covenant Health is a Tennessee-based healthcare enterprise committed to providing the right care at the right time and place. As a not-for-profit health system, we are dedicated to being the region’s premier healthcare network through service, community, and innovation. We provide patient-centered care that inspires clinical and service excellence and strive to be the first and best choice for our patients, employees, physicians, employers, volunteers, and communities. Covenant Health is the area’s largest employer and has more than 11,000 compassionate caregivers, expert clinicians, and dedicated employees and volunteers. Learn more at CovenantHealth.com.

About Urgent Care Group

Urgent Care Group’s (UCG) Mission is to provide fast, friendly, and affordable healthcare in every community. Based in Nashville, UCG was founded in 2017 to create the leading urgent care company. Urgent Care Group partners with premier health systems and excellent providers committed to expanding access to high-quality healthcare. The UCG network provided care for more than 900,000 patients in the last year.

With the addition of the Covenant Health partnership, the UCG network now includes 55 centers operating as five brands: Covenant Health Urgent Care in East Tennessee, Health Choice Urgent Care in partnership with Northside Hospital in Georgia, Medac Urgent Care in North Carolina, MEDcare Urgent Care in South Carolina, and Total Access Urgent Care in Missouri. For more information, visit: UrgentCareGroup.com.