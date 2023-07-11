ComEd, Metropolitan Mayors Caucus Award Grants to 21 Communities to Advance EV Adoption, Public Safety Initiatives

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and other clean energy technologies and to support local public safety initiatives ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus (MMC) today announced the 21 winners of the 2023 Powering Safe Communities grant program. The grants, totaling $169,500, will help support a variety of projects in communities across northern Illinois.

“ComEd is proud to work with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus to support community-led plans to promote the adoption of EVs and other clean energy technologies that will enhance air quality throughout the region,” said Louie Binswanger, senior vice president of government, regulatory and external affairs at ComEd. “With the clean energy transition underway in Illinois, ComEd’s partnership with cities and towns is critical to ensuring all residents have an opportunity to unlock the benefits of clean energy and the jobs and economic opportunity that come with it.”

The 2023 Powering Safe Communities awards mark the ninth year of the program, which has awarded 178 grants totaling $1.8 million to communities across northern Illinois since its launch in 2015. To support the growth of EVs, recent years have placed an increased focus on critical infrastructure like EV chargers; in fact, eight of the 21 grants awarded this year will support transportation electrification.

“The Metropolitan Mayors Caucus is thrilled to once again partner with ComEd to provide funding that helps create safe communities while simultaneously preparing our region with the infrastructure necessary for an electrified future,” said Neil James, Executive Director at Metropolitan Mayors Caucus. “We are proud to help our local governments achieve their sustainability, safety and infrastructure goals.”

The 21 ComEd Powering Safe Communities grant recipients for 2023 are:

Addison Fire Department received a grant to replace outdated ventilation fans with newer models to eliminate the department’s dependence on fossil fuels and enhance firefighter safety.

Amboy Fire Department received a grant to purchase tools and equipment necessary for responding to car and battery fires. This will enable the fire department to expand their response area for car and battery fires beyond the City of Amboy to Harmon, Sublette and West Brooklyn, IL.

Bartlett Police Department received a grant to help update automatic external defibrillator devices (AEDs) used by patrol officers and provide AED training for all village departments.

Beecher Police Department received a grant to purchase two solar powered, digital traffic signs to help collect vehicle speed data to better identify illegal driving trends in the community and enable 24-hour monitoring on primary roadways.

Broadview Fire Department received a grant to purchase battery-powered extrication tools for vehicle accidents. With the addition of these tools, the department will be better equipped to safely and swiftly remove passengers from a severe vehicle crash.

Channahon Park District received a grant to upgrade automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and add additional AEDs throughout park district facilities.

City of Evanston received a grant to help the city prepare for increased public safety vehicle electrification by installing a new EV charging station for the police department. The grant will also enable the city to purchase an EV to support public safety efforts at outdoor community events.

City of Polo received a grant to support the deployment of the community’s first public EV charging station in the downtown area to help promote the use of green transportation.

City of Wilmington received a grant will be used to procure new solar-powered safety signage along IL Route 53 to enhance safety by drawing motorists’ attention at two pedestrian crosswalk locations.

Hazel Crest Fire Department received a grant to purchase new, durable, portable radios for first responders to enhance on-scene coordination and situational awareness during emergencies.

Park Forest Fire Department received a grant to replace five automated external defibrillators (AEDs) located at various Village-owned buildings.

Village of Elmwood Park received a grant to help fund the installation of a new, four-vehicle EV charging station in the Village Hall parking lot. These chargers will be open to the public to support increased EV adoption.

Village of Evergreen Park received a grant to purchase two solar powered speed radar signs for use near schools.

Village of Lisle received a grant to support the installation of the first public EV charging station in downtown Lisle.

Village of Maywood received a grant to help fund the purchase and installation of Maywood’s first EV charging station in its downtown parking area. This charging station will support transportation electrification and make charging technology more accessible.

Village of Mokena received a grant to purchase and install equipment to improve the safety and well-being of pedestrians at a highly trafficked crosswalk.

Village of North Riverside received a grant to support the purchase and installation of a new EV charger in the Village Commons to align with the Village’s mission of advancing local sustainability and building community resiliency.

Village of Orland Park received a grant to purchase solar powered, LED pedestrian crossing signs throughout the Village to increase the visibility of crosswalks.

Village of Robbins received a grant to help fund the purchase of new, energy-efficient speed display signs throughout critical areas in the Village. Paired with bright, LED blinkers, these signs will help increase motorists’ awareness of their speed in school zones and residential areas.

Village of Skokie received a grant to support the purchase and installation of a new EV charging station near multi-family housing and downtown businesses.

Village of Sublette received a grant to purchase and install LED speed signs in residential areas to enhance child safety at recreational areas throughout the Village.

This annual funding to support clean transportation and community safety builds on ComEd’s efforts to accelerate equitable EV adoption for the region. In addition to the Powering Safe Communities Program, ComEd has a variety of other funding and educational resources available to individuals and communities interested in pursuing transportation electrification.

In continued partnership with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus, ComEd previously launched the EV Readiness Program—a unique initiative to help local governments prepare to meet the growing demand for EVs and EV charging infrastructure. The program is funded in part by a $225,000 commitment from ComEd, and aims to assist local governments with developing policies and practices to safely integrate EVs and EV charging programs. The first cohort is underway, with 16 communities participating, and a second cohort set to begin later in 2023.

To further support Illinois’ goal of putting 1 million EVs on Illinois roads by 2030, ComEd has launched an all-in-one resource to help customers make informed decisions about the transition to EVs. The ComEd EV Toolkit provides customers with the latest information on purchase rebates and incentives, how to install home charging or find free public charging, and estimated annual savings related to switching to EVs via the personalized fuel cost savings calculator. To access the Toolkit, please visit comed.com/ev.

Additional information on the ComEd Powering Safe Communities program, and other ComEd grant opportunities, can be found at ComEd.com/Grants.

