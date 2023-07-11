AHEAD Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS, Accelerating Cloud-Based Growth and Innovation

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AHEAD, a leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, announced today that it has signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) to develop and expand capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

As enterprises continue to migrate workloads to AWS and drive digital transformation on cloud foundations, AHEAD and AWS are working together to accelerate the business outcomes from these efforts. Among several key initiatives contemplated by the parties, AHEAD will focus on:

Expanding its AWS Cloud Center of Excellence (CCOE) to align and accelerate solution development activities across all AHEAD service lines and practices.

to align and accelerate solution development activities across all AHEAD service lines and practices. Scaling its App Modernization Factory for cloud-native workloads. AHEAD will enhance its existing AWS development operations (DevOps) capabilities, making them an underpinning of all collaboration areas within the SCA.

for cloud-native workloads. AHEAD will enhance its existing AWS development operations (DevOps) capabilities, making them an underpinning of all collaboration areas within the SCA. Expanding data and analytics offerings, focused on healthcare, to help clients unlock valuable insights and make smarter decisions. AHEAD currently serves more than 30 healthcare providers, including three of the top five integrated systems, all of whom are looking to better leverage data and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve outcomes across patient care, research, and operations.

to help clients unlock valuable insights and make smarter decisions. AHEAD currently serves more than 30 healthcare providers, including three of the top five integrated systems, all of whom are looking to better leverage data and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve outcomes across patient care, research, and operations. Accelerating AWS Managed Services (AMS) to speed up software delivery times and capture operational efficiencies through increased automation.

“Having launched our AWS practice a decade ago, our work with AWS has long been paramount to helping our clients transform their businesses,” said Eric Kaplan, AHEAD chief technology officer. “We’re grateful for this opportunity to deepen our relationship with AWS, as it represents a major step to achieving our mission of accelerating the business impact of technology in every client we serve.”

AHEAD will also make significant investments in the training and certification of its existing staff, hiring of AWS engineering talent, co-development of solutions in AHEAD’s Innovation Lab, and the acquisition of several AWS Competencies or AWS Service Delivery designations.

“The level of expertise and support that AHEAD has provided on our journey with AWS has been exceptional,” said Tim Peterson, CIO/CTO at Xcel Energy. “We see AHEAD’s enhanced relationship with AWS as further evidence of their continued commitment to helping grow our business and meet the demands of our customers in ways that weren’t possible before.”

Eric Schoonveld, vice president of IT at Allied Solutions, another AHEAD client, adds, “Through our partnership with AHEAD, we’ve been able to capitalize on key AWS programs and really accelerate our AWS migration and modernization efforts. I look forward to seeing AHEAD’s AWS capabilities mature and expand even further under this new agreement.”

“AHEAD is a trusted AWS Partner with proven capabilities in transforming their customers on AWS,” said Chris Sullivan, director of worldwide system integrators at AWS. “We’re thrilled to enter into this multi-year strategic collaboration agreement to expand the collective impact we make on our customers. We also look forward to stronger shared marketing and co-selling programs for customers.”

This collaboration underscores the value of AHEAD and AWS working together to provide increased flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries. For more information please visit: http://www.ahead.com/partner/aws.

About AHEAD

AHEAD builds and manages digital platforms that power the most successful organizations in the world. Our consultative approach, unmatched engineering, and innovative solutions combine to accelerate the impact of technology in every client we serve.