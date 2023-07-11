ABBYY and Doculabs Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Process Intelligence Solutions to Drive More Impactful Business Transformations

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABBYY, a leader in intelligent automation, and management consulting firm Doculabs have announced they formed a strategic partnership to help their clients experience a faster and more impactful intelligent automation journey.

Doculabs has selected ABBYY Timeline, a leader in process mining according to Gartner, for its intuitive ‘no-code’ analysis tools that allow less technical users to install speedier implementations while offering robust power for processing a wider range of workflows and ad hoc business processes. With Timeline’s more rapid and deeper insights, Doculabs can deliver a better customer experience, automate operations, and identify the best technologies to reduce costs and empower customers to maximize their people’s potential.

Furthermore, Doculabs will construct its own pre-built, best-practices based solutions on the ABBYY Timeline platform, giving them and their clients more extensive analysis and simulation capabilities than any other competing process mining solutions.

“Doculabs has significant experience in extending the capabilities of process mining across an enterprise at an accelerated pace. ABBYY Timeline allows us to address a broad range of use cases, particularly ad hoc processes with long-running cases such as customer service, claims, disputes, and fraud investigations,” stated James Watson PhD, Founder and CEO, Doculabs. “We needed a cost-effective solution that can provide clients with a faster return on investment. In addition, with ABBYY’s OEM relationship with SS&C, we are able to quickly serve our existing Blue Prism users as well as the thousands of other Blue Prism customers needing specialized process and task mining skills.”

ABBYY Timeline will be a critical component of Doculabs’ Process Mining IQ initiative whose goal is to accelerate the adoption of process mining across clients’ organizations. The Process Mining IQ knowledge center establishes Doculabs as a trusted resource to engage with practitioners, collaborate with peers, gain access to a library of assets, participate in live training, events, and reserve time with teaching assistants.

“Doculabs’ extensive knowledge and experience in process mining and analysis make them a perfect partner for the power and flexibility of the Timeline process intelligence platform,” stated Scott Opitz, Chief Technology Officer, ABBYY. “By partnering with Doculabs, our customers will be able to go far beyond what was possible with more limited process mining technologies to deliver solutions based on a comprehensive platform for process and task mining, analysis, monitoring, prediction and simulation.”

For information about ABBYY process intelligence solutions, visit https://www.abbyy.com/hub/timeline/abbyy-timeline-release-6-accelerates-operational-excellence/.

About ABBYY

ABBYY puts your information to work. We combine innovation and experience to transform data from business-critical documents into intelligent actionable outcomes in over 200 languages in real time. We enable more than 10,000 companies globally, including many of the Fortune 500, to drive significant impact where it matters most: customer experience, operational excellence, and competitive advantage. ABBYY is a global company with headquarters in Milpitas, CA and offices in 14 countries. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com/company and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Doculabs

Doculabs is a management consulting firm that delivers trusted advice for companies to achieve their digital objectives and goals. We help companies accelerate their digital objectives through a variety of consulting services, including development of strategic vision and roadmaps, business cases, program design, process mining and redesign, technology evaluation, delivery methodology, and governance models. For more information go to www.Doculabs.com and www.processminingIQ.com.

ABBYY can either be a registered trademark or a trademark and can also be a logo, a company name (or part of it), or part of a product name of ABBYY Development, Inc. and/or its affiliates and may not be used without consent of its respective owners.