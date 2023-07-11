Axelar and Microsoft Partner for a More Integrated and Intelligent Web3

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axelar and Microsoft are partnering to further advance the adoption of blockchain technologies by building a data integration and interoperability layer that will deliver easier blockchain onramps for everyone, from enterprises to Web3 startups. By connecting isolated networks and simplifying complex integrations, the collaboration aims to unlock growth and innovation opportunities for developers and businesses.

The current market offers limited options for developers and organizations who want to enable one-click user interoperability spanning multiple blockchain ecosystems. Combining Axelar’s secure cross-chain communication network with the global reach and scale of Microsoft Azure, the partnership plans to unlock seamless Web3 developer and user experiences.

Specifically, Microsoft Azure Marketplace customers will have access to the following:

An end-to-end blockchain interoperability solution that is programmable and secure.

Services and developer tools via AxelarJS SDK to automate multichain deployments for interchain-native Web3 applications.

Axelar General Message Passing (GMP), enabling developers to integrate functionality and network effects, independent of blockchains or databases that host them.

"We are excited to collaborate with Axelar to accelerate blockchain integration and deliver valuable solutions to our customers," said Daniel An, director of business development, Microsoft Web3 & AI. "By leveraging our strengths and expertise, we can empower organizations to embrace blockchain technology and transform their operations."

Axelar and Microsoft have also agreed to explore innovative solutions that will further advance the maturity of the Web3 industry, such as seamlessly connecting private with public blockchains and leveraging Azure OpenAI services to create entirely new experiences in Web3.

"Axelar’s mission is to make the innovation on leading blockchains accessible and effortless to deploy for a new generation of interchain-native Web3 apps," said Axelar co-founder Sergey Gorbunov. "The shared vision inspired us to partner with Microsoft to provide an extensible interoperability layer for the Azure community, from fast-growing Web3 startups to global enterprises. With Microsoft, we are now also able to explore the possibility for other new frontiers in Web3, such as blockchain-enabled Open AI services and the integration of AI in future Web3 applications.”

About Axelar:

Axelar is the full-stack interoperability layer for Web3. The network enables blockchain as a new application development platform, by integrating ecosystems of innovation into a seamless “Internet of blockchains.” Axelar is programmable and decentralized, secured by a proof-of-stake token, AXL. Application users unlock and access digital assets on any blockchain, with one click. Developers work with a simple API and access an open market of tooling to automate complex tasks.

You can think of it as Stripe for Web3. More about Axelar: axelar.network.