UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer Awarded New NUPCO Tender

The new NUPCO tender simplifies procurement of the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer to nearly 400 government hospitals in Saudi Arabia. (Photo: Business Wire)

VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UltraViolet Devices Inc. (UVDI), a leading global manufacturer of advanced Ultraviolet (UV) technology for Hospital Room Disinfection and Indoor Air Quality, announced today that the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer has been awarded a two-year tender with the National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO) in Saudi Arabia. NUPCO is Saudi Arabia’s leading entity for medical device procurement, logistics and supply chain management for government hospitals. The tender streamlines procurement of the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer for nearly 400 government hospitals operated by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, National Guard, University Hospitals and Specialized Hospitals. Seven new UVDI-360 Room Sanitizers have already shipped to Saudi Arabia as a result of the two-year tender.

The NUPCO tender, reference number NPT0009/22, supports rapid UV device deployment to Saudi Arabian government hospitals, due to pre-negotiated pricing and by eliminating lead times. The contract was awarded after NUPCO’s rigorous review process and runs through 2025.

The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer provides enhanced patient protection by disinfecting high-risk microorganisms from surfaces after manual cleaning and disinfecting. The UVDI-360 is independently proven to provide 99.99% inactivation of 35 microorganisms in 5 minutes at 2.44 meters (8 feet) distance - and Candida auris in 20 minutes. Its effectiveness has also been independently demonstrated in 23 clinical and laboratory studies. The UVDI-360 is distributed in Saudi Arabia by the Scientific and Medical Equipment House (SMEH) Corporation and UVDI is represented by Richmond Enterprises across the Middle East region.

“This exciting milestone can elevate patient care across Saudi Arabia by enabling the use of advanced UV disinfection technology in thousands of hospital rooms,” stated Ronnie Pegna, CEO, Richmond Enterprises. “We are grateful for NUPCO’s leadership to enable greater protection and safety of hospital patients, employees and visitors.”

“UVDI believes all patients should come home from the hospitals healthier than when they arrived,” added Richard Hayes, President, UVDI. “Thanks to the commitment of NUPCO, that promise can be efficiently realized to new levels throughout Saudi Arabia. We are proud and grateful to provide our advanced ‘No-Touch’ UV-C technology to help improve patient outcomes.”

About UVDI

UltraViolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI) designs and manufactures advanced Ultraviolet (UV) technology to clean the air and surfaces where we live, work and play. UVDI UV-C surface disinfection and Indoor Air Quality products are made in the U.S.A. and globally trusted in over 1,100 hospitals and 10,000 commercial sites. Its quality management systems and environmental management systems are certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 standards. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Valencia, California, UVDI is a proud family-owned company and Minority Business Enterprise. Learn more at www.uvdi.com.