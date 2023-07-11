Frontwave Arena Selects Level 10 Construction for Completion of the New Sports and Entertainment Venue in Oceanside, California

OCEANSIDE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontwave Arena, the new multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue in North San Diego County, has selected Level 10 Construction to complete the construction of its 170,000-square-foot building with a capacity for 7,500 fans. With an expected opening in the summer of 2024, the arena is located adjacent to the SoCal Sports Complex in Oceanside’s El Corazon district. The arena has been planned with excellent sightlines from every seat and an intimate bowl design to bring fans closer to the action.

Level 10 Construction is a California-based general contractor driven to deliver construction projects at the highest level. In addition to recently completing the University of San Diego’s (USD) NCAA golf training facility designed by Phil Mickelson, Level 10 has worked on several athletic complexes in San Diego including USD’s Skip and Cindy Hogan Tennis Center, a host for the NCAA West Regional Championships and West Coast Conference Championships. “We are excited to partner with Frontwave Arena for the construction of this venue project in Oceanside that will serve as the center for sports, entertainment, and community events in North San Diego County,” said Mike Conroy, Level 10’s vice president of operations in San Diego.

“As we head into the final stages of construction, we look forward to setting the new standard for sports and entertainment in North County,” stated Frontwave Arena CEO Phil Salvagio.

Frontwave Arena Chief Operating Officer Josh Elias added, “Given the tremendous growth and vitality of North County San Diego and South Orange County, the arena provides a much-needed home for sports and entertainment and creates a space for locals, visitors and our military communities to gather. Frontwave Arena will be a landmark in the community for generations to come.”

Frontwave Arena will showcase the best and brightest names in music of all genres, headline comedy, family shows, and community events. In addition to the 16-time pro indoor soccer champion San Diego Sockers, the venue will host a growing roster of sports teams, league tournaments, combat sports, and special events for thrilling year-round athletic competitions.

Frontwave Arena will deliver premium fan experiences throughout 16 luxury suites, eight bars, three VIP viewing decks, two exclusive lounges and an open-air patio. The concourse level will offer a variety of craft food and beverage options. An outdoor plaza with its own performance stage and concessions will host community events, branded activities, and more.

The arena’s naming rights agreement, a 10-year partnership with Frontwave Credit Union, reflects the member-owned not-for-profit financial institution’s commitment to the community. “Frontwave has been serving the local community for 70 years, and we’re proud to be a key partner in this exciting project that will benefit the entire North County region,” said Bill Birnie, President/CEO of Frontwave Credit Union. Founded in Oceanside in 1952 as Camp Pendleton Federal Credit Union, Frontwave has grown to more than 123,000 members and $1.4 billion in assets.

About Frontwave Arena

About Level 10 Construction

Level 10 Construction is a full-service general contractor with California offices in San Diego, Sunnyvale and San Francisco, and Austin, Texas. Newly awarded and current projects include USD’s Softball Complex and the Francis Parker Athletic Complex and Aquatic Center. Averaging $1 billion in annual revenue, Level 10 is focused on providing innovative facilities to the sports/entertainment, mixed-use residential, corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, cultural, technology, and R&D/life science markets. An ENR California Contractor of the Year, Level 10 offers a variety of services, including preconstruction, design-build and integrated project delivery, self-performed concrete work, MEP and commissioning services, BIM services, green construction, and lean construction practices. Level 10’s core mission is to build at the highest level, which means delivering projects safely, on time and within budget, but which also means discovering new efficiencies and value for clients. www.level10gc.com