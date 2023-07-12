Pour Moi Skincare Launches Pour Moi Elite Subscription Service in Collaboration with Simplistic at Cosmoprof North America

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pour Moi Skincare, a leader in climate-specific skincare solutions, is proud to launch Pour Moi Elite, an innovative subscription service in collaboration with Simplistic, a renowned eCommerce agency.

With Pour Moi Elite, customers can now experience the highly popular Climate-Smart Rotating System on an ongoing seasonal basis tailored to their region’s local climate. This groundbreaking service offers unparalleled localized care and enables users to personalize their routine by rotating products with the assistance of Pour Moi’s weather forecasting app, the Cream Finder.

Pour Moi Elite marks a milestone in the skincare industry, revolutionizing the way individuals care for their skin based on their specific local climate and daily weather fluctuations. By partnering with Simplistic, a trusted expert in eCommerce, Pour Moi Skincare aims to deliver an unparalleled subscription service that combines innovation, convenience, and individualized skincare.

“The experience of working alongside Simplistic to bring Pour Moi Elite to life has been fantastic,” says Ulli Haslacher, CEO & Founder of Pour Moi Skincare. “Together, we have created a remarkable digital journey for our customers, blending educational resources with effortless shopping convenience.”

Pour Moi’s Climate-Smart Rotating System gained popularity after winning the Time Invention of the Year Award in 2020. With Pour Moi Elite, subscribers can easily locate their region on an interactive US map, sign up, and manage their subscription preferences based on seasons and locations.

“We are excited to collaborate with Pour Moi Skincare for the launch of Pour Moi Elite,” said Andrew Gordon, Simplistic’s President. “With our combined expertise, we believe Pour Moi Elite will exceed customer expectations and set a new standard in skincare subscriptions.”

Pour Moi Elite subscriptions are now available at www.pourmoiskincare.com

About Pour Moi Skincare: Pour Moi Skincare is a pioneering brand that has revolutionized the skincare industry with its patented Climate-Smart Rotating System. Led by beauty innovator Ulli Haslacher and a team of scientists, Pour Moi Skincare optimizes skin hydration and anti-aging effects by acknowledging the importance of adapting skincare products to changing climate conditions.

About Simplistic: Simplistic is a leading eCommerce agency specializing in delivering innovative and scalable solutions to Shopify Plus brands across various industries. With a wealth of experience and a customer-centric approach, Simplistic helps businesses establish a strong online presence and drive growth through cutting-edge eCommerce strategies and technologies.