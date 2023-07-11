CORRECTING and REPLACING Gambling.com Group Enters Into First International Media Partnership with The Independent

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

GAMBLING.COM GROUP ENTERS INTO FIRST INTERNATIONAL MEDIA PARTNERSHIP WITH THE INDEPENDENT

Partnership brings together The Independent’s 20.8M+ unique visitors with Gambling.com Group’s U.K. leadership position and leading player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, has extended its reach in the U.K. through a new media partnership with Independent Digital News and Media Limited (“The Independent”), one of the U.K.’s largest digital media publishers. Under the agreement, Gambling.com Group will deliver in-depth and expert sports betting and online casino content for sports enthusiasts to leverage The Independent’s reach, which counts over 20.8 million monthly unique users. The content and exclusive offers will be featured on a special section of The Independent’s website, www.independent.co.uk, making it easier for readers to find everything regarding online gambling in one area.

The partnership with The Independent represents the third major media partnership for Gambling.com Group and follows its previously announced agreements with The McClatchy Company and Gannett -- two of the largest U.S. newspaper publishers. The partnership with The Independent is the first media partnership the Group has entered into outside of the U.S. and offers the Group an additional growth driver in one of its largest and most important markets.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “ Gambling.com Group’s sophisticated publishing and monetization systems combined with leading media brands like The Independent is a proven recipe for success, as evidenced by our existing media partnerships. Record numbers of players are visiting our U.K. websites to find the best online bookmakers and casinos. We look forward to collaborating with and driving new revenue for The Independent by demonstrating the benefits of a best-in-class media alliance.”

“ Gambling.com Group brings vast U.K. market operating experience having entered the market over 15 years ago. Partnering with Gambling.com Group, which has a strong record of success in the U.K. and a wealth of established partnerships with online gambling brands in the market, is a great benefit for our organization,” said Christian Broughton, Managing Director of The Independent. “ We are excited to deliver Gambling.com Group’s authoritative offerings to our highly engaged audience to allow them to make smart, informed decisions.”

The U.K. was one of the first jurisdictions to legalize online gaming nearly 20 years ago, which attracted companies and entrepreneurs from around the world, and the U.K. online gaming market remains larger than any individual U.S. state. By partnering with Gambling.com Group, The Independent gains access to the Group’s proprietary data science platform, award-winning content team and leading expertise in monetizing online gambling traffic.

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (the “Group”) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group has offices globally, primarily operating in the United States and Ireland. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. The Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

