KB Home announces partnership with the National Forest Foundation to replenish and preserve national forests.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., today announced a partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF), the congressionally chartered nonprofit working to promote the health and public enjoyment of the National Forest System. Through this partnership, KB Home will support NFF’s efforts to care for treasured landscapes by replanting thousands of acres of forest habitat nationwide to help create more resilient forests for the future.

KB Home has long voiced its support to protect ecosystems and critical habitats. The company continues to strive to use natural resources in the most efficient manner possible and firmly believes it is not necessary to cut old-growth forests in order to provide the raw materials needed for its business, as there are plenty of managed forests that can supply wood for homebuilding. It is this ongoing commitment that has made KB Home especially proud to work alongside NFF and contribute to the replenishment and preservation of National Forests – a uniquely American legacy of public lands.

"America's National Forests are the foundation of our country's heritage of outdoor recreation and adventure — they also sustain our way of life,” said Jeffrey Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of KB Home. “The National Forest Foundation has made a significant impact by conserving and restoring this precious natural resource. We believe that every action we take at KB Home, from how we care for our communities to how we seek to safeguard the planet, and the organizations we support, has the potential to make a positive impact for everyone.”

KB Home will support NFF with a financial contribution as well as employee volunteer hours. The collaboration between KB Home and NFF involves planting seedlings in National Forests that were severely affected by wildfires. The seedlings are carefully chosen for their ability to withstand and adapt to future forest environments, which improves the overall resilience of the forests and can benefit nearby communities, wildlife and water sources.

“Our partnership with KB Home is instrumental in the expansion and growth of our reforestation program, enabling us to reforest more National Forests each year,” said Mindy Crowell, the Director of Reforestation Partnerships at the National Forest Foundation. “We are proud to work alongside KB Home to provide natural climate solutions and enhance resilience and ecological diversity – improving these lands for future generations.”

This year, KB Home is teaming up with NFF to celebrate National Forest Week™, a week-long celebration of the National Forest System and all the benefits it provides to the public. In celebration, KB Home and NFF are hosting a photo contest, where participants are encouraged to share photos, adventures and appreciation for National Forests on social media with the hashtag #NationalForestWeek.

For more information on KB Home and our partnership with NFF, visit https://www.kbhome.com/NFF.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to commit to build every home to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation, chartered by Congress, engages Americans in community-based and national programs that promote the health and public enjoyment of the 193- million-acre National Forest System, and accepts and administers private gifts of funds and land for the benefit of the National Forests.