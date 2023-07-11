Groupama d'Oc Optimizes Sales Compensation Delivery with beqom's Latest Cloud Technology, Marking Over a Decade of Partnership

NYON, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--beqom, provider of cloud-based total compensation and continuous performance management solutions, has announced that Groupama d'Oc, the French regional mutual insurance company, will extend its 10-year relationship with beqom by adopting beqom's latest Sales Performance Management (SPM) software suite, to benefit from the latest technological innovations in managing and compensating its 900 sales staff across its 14 departments.

“Remuneration of our sales force is essential to our success, and beqom has been supporting us for over a decade," explains Sylvie Mallet, Sales Promotion Manager at Groupama d'Oc. "We are renewing this trust by adopting the latest version of the beqom cloud solution, which will offer new levels of scalability, security, and flexibility while simplifying our IT needs, upgrades, and maintenance. With beqom, we have a platform to effectively manage variable compensation, while motivating our sales advisors, and remaining compliant with current regulations.”

“We're proud of the relationship we've enjoyed with Groupama d'Oc for over 10 years, and of the trust they've placed in us to manage the variable compensation of their sales force," said Katherine Porras, Account Management Manager at beqom. We look forward to continuing to work with Groupama d'Oc to help them achieve their operational and HR objectives.”

About beqom

beqom provides a compensation and performance management platform. beqom customers can automate compensation cycles and create a culture of feedback and coaching while streamlining performance reviews, salary planning, bonuses, incentives, deferred compensation, and stock awards. Integrating performance with compensation improves employee engagement and productivity while providing valuable insights for data-driven decision-making. This leads to higher retention rates, optimized costs, reduced risk, and greater business and operational success.

About Groupama d'Oc

As a generalist mutual insurer, Groupama d'Oc protects more than 507,500 members against life's risks, whether personal (health, home, etc.) or professional, from small to large companies (group health, fleets, etc.). 5,830 elected representatives and 1,930 employees are present in the 14 departments that make up the regional mutual. Together, they work closely with customers and members to offer a genuine local service, listening to their needs and exchanging ideas in one of 282 branches across the region.