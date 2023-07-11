Northwell Health Selects Prolucent’s VMS+ Flexible Workforce Platform to Integrate Contingent Labor and Drive Cost Savings

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prolucent Health®, a leading provider of enterprise-wide healthcare workforce optimization software and services, today announced an agreement with Northwell Health to implement VMS+, a flexible workforce platform and vendor management system to manage both internal and external flexible labor resources on one platform.

The solution will provide a comprehensive, enterprise-wide workforce platform across all Northwell Health’s 21 hospitals, integrating the contingent labor provided by the health system’s staffing agency FlexStaff, with external third-party staffing agencies to provide a vendor-neutral approach for filling temporary staffing positions in the most cost-effective manner.

"Partnering with Prolucent contributes to Northwell’s goal of providing clinical and operational excellence by helping us better integrate and utilize our flexible workforce options to meet the demands of a changing labor market, scale the use of contingent resources, and create sustainable labor cost savings,” said Joseph Moscola, PA, executive vice president of Enterprise Services at Northwell.

“Northwell Health is one of the nation’s most innovative health systems, known for its investment in leading technology and business strategies that best serve its employees and patients,” said Bruce Springer, co-founder and CEO of Prolucent Health. “We are excited to be part of Northwell’s workforce optimization strategy to streamline the process for fulfilling the demanding need for economical, flexible staffing solutions.”

The goals and major benefits of implementing VMS+ include:

Creating a single enterprise-wide system with prioritized ordering that distributes flexible staffing requests to internal staffing pools before tapping external agency resources

Providing a single source for all long-term flexible labor credentialing and compliance

Centralizing the reporting for all long-term flexible labor including real time budgeting, cost/data analysis, and staff compliance

Accessing real-time data and advanced analytics on utilization, recruitment, and contingent labor costs to inform staffing decisions.

Carolyn Doyle, CSP, VP at Northwell and CEO of FlexStaff, stated, “We are excited about the operational improvements and cost savings that will result from having both FlexStaff and our external staffing agencies all on one platform. VMS+ is easy to use and integrates seamlessly with core Northwell HR systems. The software is robust, with end-to-end order and staff pool management, credentialing and compliance, invoicing, and broad reporting capabilities.”

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 83,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Prolucent Health, Inc.

Prolucent empowers flexible workforce solutions, streamlining the way healthcare meets total workforce needs with end-to-end solutions that provide cost effective and sustainable answers to healthcare’s workforce challenges. For more information, please visit www.prolucent.com.