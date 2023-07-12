2023 Yilan International Children's Folklore & Folkgame Festival – "Gaming in the Metaverse, Rediscover Your Inner Child"

YILAN, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This summer marks the 28th anniversary of the Yilan International Children's Folklore & Folkgame Festival (YICFFF). Held for the 22nd time this year, the Festival opened on July 1st and will run till August 13th at the Dong-Shan River Park. Setting its theme on "Gaming in the Metaverse, Rediscover Your Inner Child" to incorporate technology, the Festival is also introducing other exciting elements such as adventure and Metaverse into its four main axes: Games, Exhibitions, Performances, and Exchanges.

What is more, the 2023 YICFFF has invited 18 international folk art troupes from 13 countries, in addition to the local artists in Yilan, internationally famous teams, and outstanding Taiwanese street performers. Altogether, a total of 50+ teams will perform on stage and make exchanges with each other. The Festival also boasts exciting and challenging facilities. For example, visitors can enjoy the 270-meter "Skydrop Adventure" to slide high above over the pools, try the thrilling 14-meter-high "Soaring Skyslide" to quickly descend to the ground, or challenge the 4-story-high "Skybound Swingtopia" and many other breathtaking high-altitude facilities. And at the Multiverse Pavilion, there are a variety of VR/MR interactive games, which allow visitors to freely travel through the multiverse and experience innovative children's games enabled by cutting-edge technology. Visitors will also be amazed by the "Interstellar Party" carnival parade, with parade floats in the shape of spaceships, UFO dolls, drum teams, and astronauts in LED costumes to present the sense of technology and a joyful atmosphere of party in the outer space.

This summer, Yilan cordially awaits you for a visit... Whether you are an adult or a kid, you will definitely experience the maximum level of fun as you enter the YICFFF Metaverse and explore the pioneering realms of children's games!