Pricefx Partners with Enable to Help Trading Partners Maximize Profitability with Dynamic, Data-driven Pricing and Rebates Strategies

MUNICH & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pricefx, the global leader in cloud-native pricing software, today announced it has partnered with Enable to bring industry-leading rebate management and collaboration tools to its enterprise-grade pricing platform. Enable is the rebate management platform that helps B2B companies take control of their rebate programs and turn them into an engine for growth. This partnership will let businesses unlock the power of pricing and supplier rebates to boost profits while protecting margins.

With suppliers under stress from inflation, consolidation, rising consumer expectations, and an uncertain economic outlook, effective rebate management is increasingly vital to maximizing financial outcomes and improving deal performance. Rebate management allows organizations to respond swiftly to rapidly shifting market conditions, protect their margins, unlock revenue potential, achieve internal and external alignment, and build trust and loyalty with partners.

“By adding Enable’s rebate management solution to the Pricefx platform, suppliers can now unlock their full revenue potential unlike ever before,” said Ronak Sheth, Chief Executive Officer for Pricefx. “This groundbreaking partnership and solution will provide suppliers with a complete view of profitability, from price through rebate, and the ability to automate rebate payments and reconciliation. This innovative combination of capabilities will allow our joint customers to optimize profitability, costs, and cash flow with ease.”

With Pricefx and Enable’s industry leading innovation, B2B companies can achieve operational excellence, leveraging data to develop pricing strategies that reinforce profitability with the flexibility to adjust to continuously evolving market conditions. Using a leading price management and optimization platform in collaboration with leading rebate management provides the visibility and automation needed to offer the right price to every customer while protecting margins and eliminating profit leakage. This means organizations can win more deals, close better deals, and increase market share.

“Today’s rapidly changing business conditions require businesses to take control of their deal performance,” said Andrew Butt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Enable. “Data-driven pricing and rebate programs not only help win more deals, but they also improve overall deal performance and provide visibility to where the biggest opportunities exist. Together, Enable and Pricefx support the entire journey and provide a fast, flexible way to optimize profitable growth and efficiency.”

The partnership maximizes an organization’s pricing power with easy pricing scenario forecast modeling and rebates connected via Pricefx Integration manager technology. Customers can drive efficiency with automatic accrual calculations and simple, auditable workflows to manage complex rebate programs and every step of the deal process, resulting in optimal financial outcomes.

Partnering with Independent Software Vendors like Enable extends Pricefx’s market-leading platform to both companies' customers. Pricefx customers can leverage Enable's extensive suite of pre-built rebate templates, handling 95% of their needs out of the box. They can also leverage Enable's technology to automate receiving and submitting rebate claims, allowing them to pay out or claim faster, and they can align with their trading partners on goals, submitting data and tracking progress as they strive to achieve their goals together.

Enable customers can leverage Pricefx's price management, quoting, and deal management capabilities to optimize their entire lead-to-cash cycle. Pricefx’s Optian AI technology can help Enable customers address rebate optimization and customers can use Pricefx's flexible platform to build highly customized rebate programs.

Available to all Pricefx customers now, more information about Enable’s rebate management platform can be found at https://www.pricefx.com/enable-and-pricefx-partnership/

About Enable

Enable helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers take control of their rebate programs and turn them into an engine for growth. Starting with finance and commercial teams, Enable helps you better manage rebate complexity with automated real-time data and insights, accurate forecasting and stronger cross-functional alignment. This lets you — and everyone in your business — know exactly where you are with rebates. Then you can extend Enable externally to suppliers and customers, setting them up with one collaborative place to author, agree upon, execute on, and track the progress of deals.

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Based on cloud-native architecture, Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform that provides the industry’s fastest time-to-value and lowest total cost of ownership. Its innovative solution works for B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx’s business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. For enterprises facing pricing challenges, Pricefx is the cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform to dynamically Plan, Price and Profit. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.