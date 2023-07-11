Legible to Partner With Kartoon Studios on Development and Publication of Never-Before-Released Stories and Characters Created by Stan Lee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) (“Legible”) today announced that it will partner with Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) (“Kartoon Studios”), the controlling partner of “Stan Lee Universe, LLC,” to launch STAN LEE COMICS, a line of digital and print comic books based on never-before-released stories and characters created by Stan Lee. Kartoon Studios selected Legible as a leading online book streaming platform and multimedia publisher to develop and distribute approximately 12 original comic book series, based on Stan Lee’s creations, across Legible’s broad publishing and reading platform, making them accessible to a global market.

The news follows a May 23, 2023 announcement that Legible secured print and digital print rights to bring a selection of Kartoon Studios’ IP to life through multimedia-enriched eBooks, featuring audio, video, animations and print comic books.

“We are celebrating Stan Lee’s 100th birthday this year and what better way to honor this true legend than to launch STAN LEE COMICS, with a logo that Stan had created himself, and bring his never-before-seen creations to life through this series of new digital and print comic books,” stated Jon Ollwerther, Kartoon Studios Executive Vice President of Business Development. “We are also excited to expand our relationship with Legible, who we believe is the ideal partner to help us bring these exciting Stan Lee creations to his legions of True Believer fans throughout the universe. With the never-before-seen comics, Stan also left us his unique editorial page as well, Yakkin’ with Stan, which will highlight each comic. Not unlike Stan’s Soapbox, which graced every Marvel Comic, Yakkin’ with Stan will speak to all the ‘True Believers’, leaving Stan’s unique take on everything from superheroes to world affairs, and of course ending in his signature, “EXCELSIOR!”

“Legible is honored to be selected by Kartoon Studios as the partner to bring STAN LEE COMICS and Stan Lee’s heretofore unseen incredible stories and characters to the public for the first time,” said Legible Inc. Founder and CEO, Kaleeg Hainsworth. “We know that this is only the beginning for these properties and the brands they will give rise to, and we’re thrilled to bring these new worlds, fantastic characters, powerful stories, and visionary themes to Stan Lee’s fans and to a global audience as never before in digital and print. Legible is bringing publishing and reading into the twenty-first century, and there is just no better way to do so than with Stan Lee, who was always ahead of his time.”

Kartoon Studios kicked off Stan Lee’s Centennial Celebration on December 28, 2022—what would have been Stan’s 100th birthday—with the launch of a new online store, exclusively featuring three Stan Lee collections: Stan Lee Comic, Stan Lee Retro, and Stan Lee Centennial, with additional product categories debuting throughout 2023. Initiatives have included the critically-acclaimed premiere of Marvel Studios’ Stan Lee Documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, followed by its debut on Disney +. On July 18, in advance of the annual San Diego Comic-Con event, a first-ever exhibit, “Excelsior! The Life and Legacy of Stan Lee,” will launch at the Comic-Con Museum, featuring never-before-seen items donated by auction houses and private collectors. Many more initiatives and product launches are planned into 2024.

About Stan Lee

Stan Lee is one of the most prolific and legendary comic creators of all time. As Marvel's editor-in-chief, Stan "The Man" Lee helped create and build a universe of interlocking continuity, one where fans felt as if they could turn a street corner and run into a superhero from Spider-Man to the Fantastic Four, Thor, Iron Man, the Hulk, the X-Men, and more. Stan went on to become Marvel’s editorial director and publisher in 1972 and was eventually named chairman emeritus.

Stan also appeared in some of the most popular films of all time. His well-known cameos in Marvel films began in the 1989 telefilm The Trial of the Incredible Hulk. After the release of X-Men in 2000, he appeared in nearly every Marvel film and television project until his passing in 2018.

Among Stan’s many awards is the National Medal of Arts, awarded by President Bush in 2008, and the Disney Legends Award, received in 2017. He was also inducted into the comic industry’s Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame and Jack Kirby Hall of Fame.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company’s IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal, on Kartoon Channel!, and a broad distribution platform, Rainbow Rangers, on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; the Netflix Original, Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, and more.

In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media and made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA: RTV), one of Europe’s leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

The company’s wholly-owned digital distribution network, Toon Media Group, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Kartoon Channel! Worldwide, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with full penetration of the U.S. television market and international expansion underway with launches in key markets around the world, including Germany, India, Australia, New Zealand, Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa and more. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including Apple iOS, Apple TV, Android Mobile, Android TVWeb, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Tubi, Xumo, Samsung and LG Smart TVs, and YouTube. Frederator Network owns and operates the largest global animation network on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering on average over a billion views every month.

For additional information, please visit www.kartoonstudios.com.

About Legible Inc.

Legible Inc. is a book entertainment and media company with a mission: millions of books for billions of readers, globally. Legible provides innovative eReading experiences to anyone anywhere with an internet-enabled device. Legible has developed two high-value verticals: a browser-based, mobile-first B2C eBook entertainment platform delivering a global online bookstore, streaming over 2 million eBooks and reading system for the emerging web with high-growth potential called Legible.com; and a global B2B eBook conversion and production service with high revenue potential called Legible Publishing. Legible is transforming the digital publishing industry and gaining market share through innovative, 21st century publishing and global reading experiences, and embraces core values of sustainability, accessibility, and global literacy.

Visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This Press Release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding Legible’s business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Legible's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, currency fluctuations, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Legible believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward- looking information. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Legible does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.