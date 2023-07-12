LexisNexis Recognizes Ant Group for Leading Sustainable Innovation to Address Critical Global Challenges

Ant Group recognized by LexisNexis as one of the leading companies that are advancing UN SDGs using their innovation portfolios (Graphic: Business Wire)

HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ant Group received accolades from LexisNexis® for its exceptional contributions to meeting technological, climate, poverty and sustainability challenges in LexisNexis®“Exploring the Global Sustainable Innovation Landscape: The Top 100 Companies and Beyond” report. Ant Group joins a prestigious list of corporate patent owners that are advancing transformative solutions toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With the release of Global Leaders in Sustainable Innovation, LexisNexis® introduces a new standard of excellence for responsible and sustainable businesses. It identifies companies that are building a healthier, more prosperous, and more sustainable world through the contributions of its patent portfolios. The report objectively maps SDG targets and indicators to the global patent system and applies the industry-proven LexisNexis® patent valuation indicator, Patent Asset Index.

According to Ant Group’s 2022 sustainability report, in 2022 the company invested RMB 20.46 billion (approx. USD 2.89 billion) in research and development (R&D), effectively doubling the company’s annual R&D spending in comparison to 2019. The investments were primarily made in key areas such as distributed databases and computing infrastructure, blockchain, privacy computing, data and network security, green computing, and artificial intelligence. The company achieved significant carbon reductions by focusing on developing green technologies, including those that optimize data center power efficiency and AI model training efficiency. These efforts played an important role in helping the company achieve significant carbon reductions of 62,127.53 tonnes of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) in 2022. These reductions specifically apply to the company's leased data centers and contribute to Ant Group's overall carbon emissions reduction in its value chain.

In another step towards achieving net zero carbon emissions across Scope 1, 2, and 3 by 2030, in 2022 Ant Group achieved operational carbon neutrality (Scope 1 & 2) for the second consecutive year, indicating that the company effectively offset or mitigated its direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions from its operations.

About Ant Group

Ant Group aims to build the infrastructure and platforms to support the digital transformation of the service industry. Through continuous innovation, we strive to provide all consumers and small and micro businesses equal access to digital financial and other daily life services that are convenient, sustainable and inclusive.

About LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions

LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions brings clarity to innovation for businesses worldwide. We enable innovators to accomplish more by helping them make informed decisions, be more productive, comply with regulations, and ultimately achieve competitive advantage for their business. Our broad suite of workflow and analytics solutions (LexisNexis® PatentSight®, LexisNexis CipherTM, LexisNexis® IPlyticsTM, LexisNexis PatentOptimizer®, LexisNexis PatentAdvisor®, and LexisNexis TotalPatent One®, LexisNexis® IP DataDirect), enables companies to be more efficient and effective at bringing meaningful innovations to our world. We are proud to directly support and serve these innovators in their endeavors to better humankind.