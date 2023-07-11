Socotra Empowers Steadily with Flexible API Integration and Responsive Support

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Socotra, the modern core platform provider for innovative insurers, today announced that Steadily, America’s top-rated landlord insurance solution, has adopted the Socotra Connected Core policy administration system. The collaboration has allowed Steadily to enhance its systems and deliver an exceptional user experience to its customers.

One of the key highlights of the partnership has been Socotra's robust API offerings. Steadily has greatly benefited from Socotra's comprehensive API suite, which has provided the company with unparalleled flexibility in integrating Socotra Connected Core within its existing systems. The seamless integration has allowed Steadily to optimize its operations and offer a streamlined experience to its users.

In addition, Socotra's unique configurability has proven to be invaluable for Steadily. This innovative capability has enabled Steadily to rapidly deploy and launch the Socotra platform, significantly reducing the implementation time. Furthermore, as Steadily products continue to evolve, Socotra's flexible configuration has allowed the company to adapt and iterate efficiently, ensuring ongoing success.

"Working with Socotra has been a game-changer for Steadily," said Datha Santomieri, Steadily co-Founder and vice president. "Their robust API capabilities have empowered us to seamlessly integrate their insurance core platform and offer a superior user experience. Socotra has expedited our time to market, allowing us to adapt swiftly to changing market needs.”

“Steadily has built a reputation for offering fast, affordable landlord insurance paired with intuitive tech and beautiful design. We are pleased Socotra contributes to Steadily's growth and achievements,” said Dan Woods, Socotra founder and CEO. “The collaboration between the two companies exemplifies the power of leveraging cutting-edge technology and responsive expertise to drive innovation in the insurance industry.”

Socotra has consistently demonstrated responsiveness to Steadily’s inquiries, providing timely guidance whenever needed. Socotra’s outstanding support has fostered a strong and collaborative relationship, enhancing Steadily's overall experience with the platform.

About Socotra

Socotra provides insurance companies with the flexible modern core platform and ecosystem they need to adapt, innovate, and grow their business. By leveraging solutions such as Socotra CorePlus and Socotra Connected Core, insurers can streamline policy administration, enhance digital experiences, and deliver products to market faster. Socotra provides open APIs, a product-agnostic data model, and out-of-the-box capabilities to manage the entire policy lifecycle, making insurance innovation faster, easier, and more affordable. To learn more, visit socotra.com.

About Steadily

Steadily was created by industry experts to offer the best landlord insurance service and top-rated customer experience from quote request to claim resolution. Mobile-first and direct-to-consumer, Steadily is poised to rapidly remake the insurance segment. The company is dual headquartered in Austin, Texas and Overland Park, KS., and is backed by investors including Matrix Partners, Zigg Capital, Next Coast Ventures, Nine Four Ventures, and SV Angel. Learn more at https://www.steadily.com and stay in touch @SteadilyInsure and Facebook.com/SteadilyInsurance.