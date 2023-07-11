Stanford University Joins Cofactor Genomics’ Clinical Trial Evaluating Immunotherapy Predictive Diagnostic Assay Across 11 Cancers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stanford University and Cofactor Genomics, the company bridging the precision medicine gap, announced today that Stanford will join Cofactor’s PREDAPT (Predicting Immunotherapy Efficacy From Analysis of Pre-treatment Tumor Biopsies) ​​clinical trial evaluating use of the company’s OncoPrism™ predictive diagnostic assay across 11 cancers. Cofactor’s patented approach to building multidimensional immune biomarkers powers OncoPrism, which has been shown to predict tumor response to immunotherapy with almost twice the accuracy of PD-L1 tests.

Stanford University joins more than 20 healthcare and hospital systems currently enrolling patients in the PREDAPT Trial with an approved protocol to study OncoPrism in patients with 11 types of cancer, including triple-negative breast, cervical, colorectal, esophageal, gastric, head and neck, kidney, liver, lung, and urothelial cancers. Immunotherapies produce durable and lasting results for a subpopulation of patients, but currently available diagnostics powered by single-analyte biomarkers are not sufficient at identifying who will benefit from the drugs. More advanced predictive diagnostics like OncoPrism are more robust and better at helping physicians determine a patient’s a treatment path that includes immunotherapy and avoids the toxicities of treatments like chemotherapy.

“Improving our ability to predict which patients will respond to which immunotherapies is key to helping us match the right treatment to the right patient at the right time,” said A. Dimitrios Colevas, MD, Professor of Oncology and of Radiation Oncology at Stanford Cancer Center, “We have excellent immunotherapies available, but today’s diagnostic tools are limited in identifying all of the patients that can benefit. We are excited to join the PREDAPT study and explore how new predictive diagnostics may be able to help us connect more patients with powerful drugs that can help them.”

“The addition of Stanford University to the impressive list of clinical partners participating in the PREDAPT trial validates the potential of our predictive diagnostic approach to accelerate therapeutic matchmaking, getting patients the right drugs more quickly and thereby improving, and even extending, their lives,” said Cofactor Genomics CEO Jarret Glasscock.

About Cofactor Genomics

Cofactor Genomics is bridging the precision medicine gap by building diagnostic tools to match the right patient to the right treatment at the right time. Predicting patient response to therapy currently relies on isolated, single-analyte biomarkers that have failed to deliver accurate therapy response predictions, resulting in unnecessary healthcare costs, and most harmfully, negative outcomes for patients. Cofactor’s products use Predictive Immune Modeling, which leverages RNA data and machine learning to combine biological signals, creating multidimensional biomarkers to deliver on the promise of precision medicine. Cofactor Genomics offers its full-service molecular, informatic, and database tools to make drug discovery, clinical trials and therapy selection more successful.