Parent Company of Huddle House® and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery® Closes Fiscal Year 2023 with 32 Signed Franchise Agreements

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ascent Hospitality Management®, the parent company of Huddle House® and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®, closed its Fiscal Year 2023 in April 2023 with 32 signed franchise agreements, setting the stage for an exciting journey of expansion. Adding to the thrill, the Brand achieved a remarkable feat of five consecutive months of multi-unit signings.

This continues the trend over the past two years, where Ascent Hospitality Management has signed 70 franchise agreements. The signings in Fiscal Year 2023 bring their portfolio to nearly 600 locations open or in development across the U.S. and Canada.

The growth includes new and existing multi-unit owners and comes on the heels of the previous explosive Fiscal Year that introduced a new restaurant prototype, elevated technology, and continued focus on innovation.

“Fiscal Year 2022 was an incredible period for growth, and we leveraged that momentum into Fiscal Year 2023. Thanks to our partners across the system, we continued to expand and attract interest toward our franchising opportunities,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer at Ascent Hospitality Management®. “Between January-May 2023, we closed five multi-unit deals in five months and have more on the horizon. Our franchising program continues to offer exceptional comprehensive support for our partners to ensure their success and drive their desire to continue to grow with us.”

The new deals signed in Fiscal Year 2023 will grow the Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant and Bakery footprints across the country including Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Texas, and more.

“Our winning formula of great food and hospitality paired with a solid franchising program allows us to attract a variety of partners. Over the past year, we welcomed an interesting blend of business owners, many being successful entrepreneurs who are looking to build their portfolios with our iconic brands,” said Troy Tracy, Brand President & Chief Operating Officer at Huddle House.

“From a legendary insurance agent to an established Texas developer to long-time franchisees who continue to grow with us, we are expanding our network with an impressive group of partners,” Tracy continued. “These are exciting times for Huddle House and Perkins and the continually growing interest in our franchising program is a testament to the strength of our brands and the talents of our people.”

About Ascent Hospitality Management

The Ascent Hospitality Management Group has aggregated legendary restaurant franchised brands and provided the leadership, talent and expertise for growth. The leadership team has decades of experience across global brands. Ascent Hospitality Management Group is on a mission of Bringing Friends and Families Together, Over Delicious Food, Served From the Heart. Ascent Hospitality Management is a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes nearly 600 Huddle House and Perkins restaurants nationwide. To learn more visit https://www.ascenthm.com/home.