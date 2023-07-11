Harford Mutual Insurance Group Transforms Multi-Line Claims Admin With Origami Risk’s P&C Insurance Tech

BEL AIR, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harford Mutual Insurance Group has fully implemented Origami Risk’s multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) P&C solution for claims adjudication, reporting, and the delivery of enhanced client services across all its commercial property and casualty insurance lines.

“As Harford Mutual pursues accelerated growth, we are leveraging innovative technology to drive efficiencies across all areas of our business,” said Wayne Gearhart, Senior Vice President and COO for Harford Mutual. “The implementation of Origami’s solution was on time and on budget, bringing state-of-the-art automation, intuitive tools, and functionality to our claims process. Our digital transformation ensures we’re able to continue the Harford Mutual legacy of delivering excellent customer service and robust claims handling to our adjusters, policyholder clients, and expanding network of independent agents.”

The implementation of Origami’s SaaS solution, which took only 14 months from start to finish, further enables Harford Mutual to bring speed, efficiency, quality, enhanced regulatory compliance, and best practice service capabilities to its claims processes across all 10 of its commercial lines of business and multi-state operations. Furthermore, the ability to integrate Origami’s claim solution into Harford Mutual’s expanding operations supports the insurer’s focus on delivering exceptional service to all current and future policyholders.

“By collaborating closely with Harford Mutual’s team and Origami's Ecosystem partners – EY for overall program management and One Inc. for claims payment efficiency – we were able to configure our solution to transform their claims administration based on their functionality requirements and accelerated implementation timeline,” said Joe Cannon. "It's exciting to see Harford Mutual move into the future with Origami's multi-tenant, always current software solution."

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market. Harford Mutual is a Ward’s 50® top performing insurance company that ended 2022 with $327 million in direct written premium sold through nearly 450 independent agents in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. Harford Mutual contributed nearly $490,000 in community support in 2022. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best, the leading credit rating organization dedicated to serving the global insurance industry. For more information, visit www.HarfordMutual.com.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.