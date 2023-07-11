Net Health Partners with Healogics to Deliver Innovative Tissue Analytics Solution for Wound Care

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Net Health, a leading provider of cloud-based software for specialty medical providers, today announced an expanded relationship with Healogics®, the nation’s leading operator of wound care centers and provider of world-class wound care services. Together, the two organizations will progress the wound care industry forward by integrating wound care technology from Net Health's Tissue Analytics solution, helping with care delivery, and improving patient outcomes at Healogics sites. Tissue Analytics is an industry-leading mobile imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) platform for wound management, giving clinicians the tools needed to record, track, and analyze patient wounds.

Healogics has utilized Net Health’s solutions since 2012, but a new strategic agreement, which supplements the initial partnership, will provide Healogics providers with access to Net Health’s updated wound care platform, Tissue Analytics.

“ Healogics is a valued Net Health customer, and most importantly, a partner in innovation, so we are thrilled to be progressing our relationship and integrating a world-class wound care analytics tool with their existing service lines,” said Patrick Rooney, Chief Financial Officer for Net Health. “ Net Health's solutions will provide clinicians at various Healogics locations with additional resources and tools to augment Healogics world-class care and continue to drive better patient outcomes.”

Both organizations are key players in the wound care space, pushing this strategic alliance to the forefront of innovation in the industry. Healogics has created one of the largest wound care databases in the world with the goal of improving patient heal rates through evidence-based wound care treatments, which will only be amplified through its expanded partnership with Net Health that unites its robust database with the Tissue Analytics platform.

“ We are excited to progress Healogics collaboration with Net Health while continuing on a mutual path of bringing the best, most cutting-edge wound care to patients across the U.S.,” said Frank Williams, CEO, Healogics. “ Healogics is committed to developing and pursuing new technologies that will enhance our abilities to meet our mission: Find. Treat. Heal., which is focused on the over seven million Americans living with chronic wounds. With over 630 locations around the country, Healogics Wound Care Centers® treats excess of 350,000 patients each year. Our deep expertise in the field helps us to understand that wound care is an area that is primed for transformation, and our innovative services and Net Health’s technology helps us to advance our position in the industry and ultimately improve outcomes and the quality of life for our patients.”

About Net Health

Net Health’s mission is to harness data for human health. Net Health solutions are trusted in more than 23,000 facilities across the continuum of care. Our EHR software enables caregivers and their organizations to engage effectively with patients, streamline documentation, staff efficiently, secure maximum appropriate reimbursement and maintain regulatory compliance. Our unique approach to analytics seamlessly presents insight into clinical and operational workflows to improve care and business performance. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s wound healing expert. Last year over 350,000 patients received advanced wound care through a network of over 630 Wound Care Centers. Healogics also partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research and advanced analytics in the pursuit of not only better outcomes but a better way to provide care.