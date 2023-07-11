Andersen Global Reinforces Platform in Brazil

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global adds depth to its presence in Brazil through a Collaboration Agreement with Apsis, a leading, independent valuation firm with offices in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Belo Horizonte.

Led by Managing Partner Renata Monteiro, the firm’s team of 130 multidisciplinary professionals has more than 45 years of valuation experience, including mergers and acquisitions, due diligence, fixed asset management, appraisal of assets (tangible and intangible), appraisal for purchase and sale purposes, and fairness opinions.

“Our business model prioritizes client relationships and credibility to deliver customized solutions to our clients locally and abroad,” Renata said. “By working closely with the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global, we will continue to leverage global resources to bring best-in-class, seamless service to clients and maintain a competitive edge in the market.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, “Renata has not only built a competitive practice that influences the Brazilian market, but the firm’s strong team culture and commitment to their clients has led them to be one of the largest leading independent valuation firms in Brazil. The Apsis team has worked extensively with our colleagues in Brazil and shares our global organization’s values, forecasting strong synergy with our member and collaborating firms.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 14,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 400 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.