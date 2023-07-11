Positive Promotions Leverages Advanced Forecasting and Predictive Analysis with Sugar Sell for Sales Automation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM today announced Positive Promotions has selected Sugar Sell Premier for advanced CRM software capabilities to standardize complex sales processes, automate repetitive tasks, and provide powerful insights, key to improving customer experiences while streamlining complex sales cycles, and boosting conversions and revenues.

Offering a wide assortment of turnkey promotional products and recognition gifts, Positive Promotions is a one-stop shop for promotional product needs that has consistently evolved to meet the changing needs of its customers. As part of this commitment, the company has selected Sugar Sell Premier, which offers comprehensive sales force automation capabilities with built-in artificial intelligence and enhanced support.

With Sugar Sell Premier, Positive Promotions will benefit from advanced reporting, predictable forecasting, sales data analytics, holistic insights, and omni-channel internal communications for cross-departmental alignment and centralized data access. This is essential to support the company’s complex sales cycles – where 25 or more employees are accessing a project from lead to fulfillment at any point in time.

The deployment is hosted in the SugarCloud, Sugar’s enterprise-class cloud platform that helps customers easily innovate, enhance, and expand their sales, marketing and customer service tech stack at any time.

A Sugar customer since 2018, Positive Promotions also leverages the Sugar Market marketing automation software. With Sugar Market’s curated toolset, Positive Promotions can take advantage of highly intuitive campaign builders, advanced automation, and superior reporting, enabling streamlined campaign creation and rich engagement insights to improve its sales conversion and revenues.

“With Sugar, we can map out the customer journey step-by-step and generate automated workflows that assigns next steps to key stakeholders – all working within the same unified CRM system to keep everyone focused on project success,” said Joe DiLeo, Vice President of Business Technology at Positive Promotions.

“Sugar also provides rich customer insights so that we have a 360-degree view of our customers for more personalized marketing campaigns and data analytics on buying behaviors and trends to accelerate our sales efforts,” said DiLeo.

“Positive Promotions has leveraged Sugar Sell to take the blind spots, busy work, and roadblocks out of the sales process, empowering Positive Promotions to create more cohesive and connected experiences for customers, with smarter selling to close more deals faster, with less effort,” said Jason Rushforth, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Americas, SugarCRM.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.